Legendary ’90s R&B Group Announces Surprise Country Album for 2027

Boyz II Men are trading their heartfelt R&B ballads for country melodies as the iconic 90’s group prepares to release its very first country album.

Speaking to The Tennessean about their latest venture, the iconic group, comprised of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, revealed that they’re ready to dip their toes into the country music scene. The upcoming release is also exciting news for longtime fans, as it will mark the group’s first studio album in a decade!

Boyz II Men Announce Major Career Move with Country Album

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men perform during a stop of the New Edition Way tour at T-Mobile Arena on January 30, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boyz II Men have officially announced their plans to release their first-ever country album, planned for release next year. The trio spoke with Tennessean, where they shared why moving into the country music space would be the perfect next step for the iconic group.

“We love the genre so much, and at this point in our career we felt like it was the perfect time to dip our toes,” Shawn Stockman told the outlet. “We’ve always been enamored with the storytelling component of country music and how they actually put those stories to melody. Again, it was a learning experience. That is what we like. We have been in this business for three decades, but we’ll forever be students of music and we’ll always be open to learn and to appreciate different styles.”

Nathan Morris believes the group’s R&B roots will only strengthen its connection to country music. While “R&B is the root of who we are,” he explained that the two genres share many similarities. “The melodies are similar. The meanings are similar. The feelings are similar. So, it’s almost like we feel at home doing it,” he shared.

The men signed with Warner Records Nashville for their upcoming project, sharing that they’ve been working with award-winning songwriters in Music City.

Boyz II Men Are No Strangers to the Country Music Scene

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: (L-R) Brett Young, Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage for The Listening Room 20th Anniversary at Ryman Auditorium on March 03, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Boyz II Men have already dabbled in country music. In 2018, they performed at the Grand Ole Opry as part of a special tribute to the legendary Ray Charles. The trio joined country singer Chris Young to perform “Your Love So Doggone Good,” then sang Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind,” per The Tennessean.

The following year, Boyz II Men teamed up with Brett Young to perform a special rendition of the iconic group’s song, “End of the Road,” for an episode of “CMT Crossroads.” Speaking to CMT, Young shared that the group has a major influence on his career. “Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs. Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos, I can tell who’s who, but when you’re singing together, it’s like, who’s doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that,” he shared.

And, earlier this year, the men surprised concertgoers at the Stagecoach Festival when they made an appearance during Cody Johnson’s set, teaming up with the country singer to sing their hit, “On Bended Knee,” according to Rolling Stone.