Ella Langley’s Sweet Moment With Young Fan Is Caught on Camera

Ella Langley is nearing the end of her “Dandelion Tour,” which supports her successful second album of the same name. The country star is set to wrap up her tour on Halloween, October 31, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

However, her recent stop at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, delivered a special moment that was, luckily, captured on camera. During the concert, Langley invited a young fan on stage, creating a heartwarming memory that quickly went viral and a moment the girl will definitely never forget.

Ella Langley Invites Young Fan on Stage to Sing ‘Butterfly Season’ During ‘Dandelion Tour’

Getty FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – JUNE 19: Ella Langley performs at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 19, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee.

A precious moment was captured on video during Ella Langley’s tour stop in Los Angeles, when she invited a young fan on stage to help her sing “Butterfly Season.” In the clip shared on TikTok, a young fan wearing in a denim skirt, pink cowboy boots, and a T-shirt with Langley’s face on it traded lines from the song’s chorus with the country singer.

As Langley kicks off the chorus, singing, “It’s butterfly season,” the young girl eagerly joins in, singing the next line, “I’m finding my wings.” With a little help from Langley, the two continue singing back and forth, making for one sweet moment.

“Y’all give it up for Mallory tonight!” Langley tells the crowd, who cheer for the young fan. She then gives the country star a big hug before heading back over the barricades to her parents. “That’s the most precious angel I’ve ever seen,” Langley added.

According to Song Facts, “Butterfly Season” was written the same day as Langley’s smash hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Both songs were co-written by Miranda Lambert, who also co-produced Langley’s second album, “Dandelion.” The track is a duet between Langley and Lambert that explores personal growth, using a butterfly’s transformation as a metaphor for finding oneself and spreading one’s wings.

Langley Reveals Plans to Tour in 2027

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 06: Ella Langley poses during SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series In Denver at Grizzly Rose on October 06, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Although Langley is wrapping up her “Dandelion Tour” at the end of October, fans may not have to wait long to see her back on the road. During a recent livestream, the country singer revealed (via Taste of Country) that she will likely tour again next year, giving fans another chance to hear their favorite Langley’s tunes performed live.

“Am I going on tour next year? Have I gone on tour every year? Of course! Who would I be? Who would I be if I didn’t go to sleep at terrible hours and go to sleep in a different state every night?” She revealed.

Langley has yet to confirm any tour dates next year, with Taste of Country reporting that she will be taking the rest of 2026 off after completing her “Dandelion Tour.”

Langley has had an amazing year with her music, especially with her hit single “Choosin’ Texas.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the song made Billboard history, becoming the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 history, reaching 23 weeks at the No. 1 spot by September 2026, surpassing Christmas Queen Mariah Carey and her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit.



