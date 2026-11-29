Losing a beloved pet is never easy, especially when they’ve been by your side for years, becoming more than just an animal but an important part of the family. Much like anyone else, celebrities experience the heartbreak of having to say goodbye to their beloved companions, and one country couple is mourning a very difficult loss.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Announces Passing of Beloved Dog Hoot

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared sad news on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband, country star Brad Paisley, had lost their cherished dog, Hoot.

Kimberly shared a carousel of her favorite photos and videos of Hoot, including a snapshot of him sitting in a bunch of leaves, a video of him playing in the snow and watching the sunset on the beach, a clip of him playing with other dogs, and a photo of him sitting in Santa’s arms.

Hoot died at the age of 11, with Kimberly captioning her November 28 post: “Eleven years ago, he trotted into our home like he already belonged here, after having been found without a collar or chip, hungry and heartworm positive on a sidewalk somewhere near the border of Kentucky.”

Kimberly shared that Hoot was rescued from a shelter by the nonprofit Adopt a Golden Nashville and was called “Snow” because of his white fur. However, the family decided to rename him Hoot “because we had a dog named “Holler,” and we were suckers for a great name pairing.”

The country couple who have another rescue dog added, “After Holler died, we decided to call our next dog “Annie” so that when we took them both to the vet, they’d have to call for “Hootenanny” and that would make us giggle.”

She continued, “He made himself my shadow, following me into every room in the house, sleeping by my side of the bed, and waiting for me by the door whenever I left. Our sweet Hoot cheated death several times over the years, but had an incredible will to live. Today, it was finally time for us to say goodbye. 💔”

“Rest easy, sweet and beautiful Hoot. You’ve been a wonderful dog and we will love you forever and ever. 🪽❤️‍🩹”

Celebrities Send Love to the Paisley Family Following the Passing of Hoot

News of Hoot’s passing prompted an outpouring of love and support from the Paisley’s friends in the country music industry and Hollywood, with several familiar faces in the comment section to share heartfelt messages and words of comfort.

“What a very very good boy ❤️‍🩹,” actress Jennifer Garner wrote. “So sorry y’all 😢,” Miranda Lambert shared.

“oh, kimberly… i’m so deeply sorry for your loss. the loss of a pet is like no other. rest easy hoot ❤️ sending you guys a big hug!” LeAnn Rimes said. “Oh sweet Hoot. Fly high good boy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” actress Olivia Munn wrote. “I am so very sorry for your loss. 💔” Ricki Lake said.

“Ohhh I’m so sorry. They really are little angels on earth. Our very best and loyal friends. Praying for comfort for you all,” actress Bethany Joy Lenz said.