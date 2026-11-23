The country music community is mourning the death of singer/songwriter Tony Stampley, son of legendary country singer Joe Stampley, who was known for working alongside numerous A-lsit country acts from Hank Williams Jr., Randy Travis, and George Jones to name a few.

According to Penn Live News, a cause of death was not disclosed; however, Stampley faced serious health setbacks this year. Country music stars have also announced his passing and paid tribute to him on social media.

Country Singer/Songwriter Tony Stampley Passes Away in His Sleep

Country singer and songwriter Tony Stampley has passed away, with singer Mark Pope announcing his death in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 22, where he declared that the musician died “in his sleep.”

“More sad news. Legendary songwriter and my buddy Tony Stampley passed away in his sleep this morning. I’m not to where I can do a video about this right now, but I will be doing one very soon about my friend and one of the best artists and songwriters there ever will be,” he wrote.

Accoridng to Penn Live News, singer Cody McCarver also paid tribute to Stampley on Facebook, writing, “RIP brother. GREAT GUY-GREAT SONGWRITER and my friend. He will be missed. Can’t list all the songs he has recorded. Hank Jr. Country Boy Can Survive and many more.”

Nashville Music Guide also acknowledged Stampley’s passing, and detailed his extensive career in country music, which began when he was a teenager, following in his father, Joe Stampley’s footsteps.

Stampley wrote songs for several big-name country acts, including Hank Williams Jr., George Jones, Randy Travis, John Anderson, Travis Tritt, Moe Bandy, Mark Chesnutt, and Billy Currington. The songwriter had an especially close relationship with Williams Jr., with the outlet reporting that Stampley wrote 17 of his songs.

Some of his biggest known hits included, “I Like My Whiskey on Ice and My Women on Fire,” “I’ve Been Down,” “American Offline,” written for Williams Jr., and “If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It,” sung by John Anderson.

Stampley Suffered Serious Health Issues Prior to His Passing

Although it was shared by Pope that Stampley had died in his sleep, the official cause of death is not known as of this writing. However, a GoFundMe created by his sister for the songwriter before his passing shared that Stampley had faced serious health issues earlier this year, including a series of strokes that left him “paralyzed on his right side and with a feeding tube.”

“I’m raising funds for my brother, Tony, after the life-changing strokes he suffered earlier this year. Tony had a stroke on February 28 and then a massive stroke on March 3. He is now paralyzed on his right side and has a feeding tube,” it read. “He was in the hospital from February 28 until July 1, and then in rehab from July 1 until October 1. Tony came home on October 1, and he is so happy to be home with his family.”

At the time, the family was seeking financial help for Stampley, including raising enough money to keep the heat on in his home, medical bills, and household bills.