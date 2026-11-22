Country singer Megan Moroney has never shied away from expressing how much Taylor Swift has influenced her music career. From Swift’s songwriting abilities to her knack for storytelling, Moroney has often looked to the pop superstar for inspiration for her own music.

Moroney recently had the opportunity to show her appreciation for Swift after the two singers attended the 2026 CMA Awards, marking Swift’s first performance at the ceremony in 13 years. Moroney sent flowers to Swift’s dressing room that night, but she likely wasn’t expecting a special surprise in return. When fans saw the sweet surprise, they didn’t hold back on how amazing and awesome the gesture was.

Taylor Swift’s Unexpected Gesture Toward Megan Moroney Has Fans Talking

Getty Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

After attending the 2026 CMA Awards, country singer Megan Moroney shared the personal handwritten note she received from Taylor Swift herself after sending the songstress flowers to her dressing room before her big performance that night.

In an Instagram carousel of Mornoey recapping her night at the award show, a photo featured a poster of Swift with the handwritten note.

“Megan. Thank you SO much for these beautiful flowers,” Swift wrote. “That was incredibly thoughtful and I hope you have a fantastic night.” Swift then joked, “I’d send you flowers back but also all I have in my dressing room is merch. Just pretend it’s a lovely bouquet? Go get ‘em!! Love, Taylor.”

Sharing her appreciation for Swift, Moroney’s last photo in her carousel was of herself in sweatpants, sunglasses, her hair up in a messy bun, and a black T-shirt that featured a photo of Swift from her “Life of a Showgirl” album printed on the front three times.

While Moroney’s post received a lot of love, fans couldn’t help but comment on the personal note, losing it that the songstress took the time to thank Moroney.

“THE NOTE FROM TAYLOT ARE YOU KIDDING,” a fan wrote in all caps showing their excitement. “OH I KNOW YOU WAS SCREAMING AT THAT NOTE FROM TAYLOR QUEEN,” another shared.

“how does it feel to live my collectors dream.. a handwritten personalized letter from Taylor 😭🫶,” another person wrote. “Omg, the letter, r u kidding me?!😱😱😱😱🌸💗💗💗🤩,” another said.

Moroney not only attended the CMA Awards but also delivered a beautiful performance of her song “Beautiful Things.” For her performance, Moroney was lifted up into the air while sitting in a makeshift pink window with her matching pink guitar.

Moroney Opens up About Swift Being Her Biggest Influence

Getty Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Moroney has openly expressed her appreciation for Swift, citing her as a huge inspiration in her music career. While appearing as a guest on Absolute Radio Country in late October, she talked about Swift’s influence, most notably her ability to tell stories in her music.

“Similar to Kacey [Musgraves], I’ve just always been a fan and looked up to their songwriting,” Moroney began. “And just her storytelling, even if I hadn’t experienced what she did, like her songwriting made you feel the same way she felt in that moment, which I’ve just always thought was really cool.”

Moroney also shared that she’s been a fan of Swift since her self-titled debut album, which Swift wrote and co-wrote every song on the album. At the time, Swift was recognized for her country sound, with Moroney stating that she’s been an OG fan, with her favorite songs including “Tim McGraw” and “Our Song.”

In fact, Swift took the stage at the 2026 CMA Awards after 13 years, performing “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which was nominated for Single of the Year. As she performed the song, she surprised fans by including her 2006 hit song “Our Song,” bringing back fans to her first country album.