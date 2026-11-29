Country legend Dolly Parton remains in many people’s hearts and minds weeks after her surprise death. And now she’s been honored in a moving tribute at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

A tribute came from broadcaster Al Roker, who noted that Parton embodied the spirit of the parade.

“So many people have graced this parade with their legendary talent, but nobody embodied the true spirit of this day better than Dolly Parton,” Roker said, according to Rolling Stone. According to a photo published by Rolling Stone, Parton previously rode on a float in the 2007 parade. Hoda Kotb said that, like the parade, Parton “believed that joy was worth showing up for, and that together we can create magic.” There was also butterfly confetti and the broadcast aired photos of her in the parade.

It’s a day “where people stand in the streets as strangers, and leave as friends,” co-host Savannah Guthrie added in the tribute. “Sounds like the Dolly we knew.” Parton passed away in August from cancer. “More than anything, Dolly knew that a little sparkle goes a long way,” Kotb added. “And that a lot of sparkle goes even further.” Guthrie said that “this winter, a lot of her sparkle will light up Broadway.” A Dolly Parton musical is scheduled to open.

The Macy’s tribute wasn’t the only one recently. Dolly’s sister is reacting to a tribute to the legend during the Soul Train Awards recently. And a high school band also paid tribute to Parton at the Macy’s parade.

A High School Band Paid Musical Tribute to Parton

The band that paid tribute to Parton was Dobyns-Bennett High School. That’s not her actual hometown, though, the original video poster clarified.

“Not exactly her hometown (a little over an hour away), but a great tribute from East Tennessee,” a fan wrote on X. “One of this areas best bands with a Super Director and the best local support from parents and businesses. Hats off we all are so proud,” another person wrote.

Stella Parton Loved the Tribute to Dolly Parton in the Soul Train Awards

Parton received another tribute at the Soul Train Awards, and her sister loved it. Dolly’s sister Stella Parton was thrilled by the Soul Train tribute. In that tribute, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer covered Parton’s iconic hit, “Jolene.”

“I’m gonna say this once and you can mark it down,” Stella Parton . “The Soul Train tribute to my big sister Dolly Parton was awesome and I loved it! If you’re gonna do a tribute may it always be a celebration! They all laid into it with all that talent, beauty, sincerity and respect for my sister as the artist and human being she will always be!”

She added: “It’s one for the books! Thank you to everyone involved.” Stella Parton is also a singer.

A fan noted, “Dolly Parton meant so much to so many people. The Soul Train tribute is just an example of our admiration, love, and respect for her. Dolly Parton’s music, life and legacy will have a lasting impact for generations. Phenomenal performance.”