The iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé has revealed what prompted him to make a country music album.

Bublé, 51, is known best for recording traditional pop standards and Christmas songs. However, he’s stepping into a new world that’s been famously frequented by the likes of Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and the late Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Kenny Rogers over the years.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was talking to Entertainment Tonight at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 18, when the topic of his upcoming country album arose.

Michael Bublé Loves the Country Music Community

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At the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura chatted to the fabulous Michael Bublé on the event’s red carpet.

DiLaura started the conversation by asking, “I know you have been working on a country music project. What is the latest with that?”

Bublé responded by saying, “It’s done, it’s mastered. It’s, uh… you know what? It’s the best experience I’ve ever had in my life. Truly.”

Getty Michael Bublé at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Interviewer DiLaura then asked, “Why is that? Is it because this is such a community.”

At that point, Bublé described exactly what attracted him to the world of country music, explaining, “Well, you just took the words out of my mouth. Absolutely. It’s not just that it’s such a great community. It’s that, um, when you strip it all away, when you take away the lights and the production, and the cannons and all the fancy dancing things you can have, country music is the greatest crafted songs on the planet, executed by the greatest musicians, storytellers. And so, uh, there’s nothing fake about it. And I, and you know, and I loved it.”

He went on, “This whole community, like they support each other, love each other. And, when it comes down to it, to break through, the ones that break through, there’s a reason. It’s not hype, you know, it’s not some marketing exercise. It’s… they’re just good.”

It was a very clear breakdown of why Bublé strayed from his usual musical comfort zone.

Bublé Was Presenting Album of the Year Award at the 60th CMAs

Getty Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé presenting Album of the Year at the 60th CMAs.

Michael Bublé was at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards to present the Album of the Year award.

Alongside country music star Carly Pearce, Bublé handed the prestigious award to Ella Langley for the double platinum “Dandelion.” Langley made history at the ceremony by winning a record-breaking six awards in a single night.

The other nominees in the Album of the Year category were Zach Top for “Ain’t in It for My Health,” Kacey Musgraves for “Middle of Nowhere,” Parker McCollum for “Parker McCollum,” and Luke Combs for “The Way I Am.”

We thoroughly look forward to hearing Michael Bublé’s highly anticipated country music album. At the time of writing, it neither has a title or an official release date.