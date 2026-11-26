Country superstar Ella Langley is soaring in the charts and filling her arms with awards. She’s had quite a year, buoyed by her monster hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Her fame is the kind of supernova that might translate well on the big screen.

Other music artists have made that transition. Think Lady Gaga. And Jennifer Lopez navigates between music and movies.

Langley revealed the kind of movie she would want to star in during an interview posted on Instagram by 103.3 Country, and it might surprise some fans. But it’s not hard to imagine Langley on the big screen. In fact, several fans responded that they wish she would play the next Bond girl.

After all, the music video for “Choosin’ Texas” is practically a mini movie, showing a young woman, Langley, who realizes she can’t compete with the deep bonds her Texan boyfriend shares with a childhood friend.

Ella Langley Isn’t a Big Fan of Rom Coms

Getty Ella Langley.

Let’s start with the kind of movie that Langley doesn’t want to star in. She’s not a huge fan of rom coms.

“I wouldn’t mind doing a rom-com. I think I could do a rom-com,” she said, before admitting that it’s “probably one of my least favorite genres, though.”

What movies does she like more? She mentioned horror movies and thrillers. “Horror,” she said. “Thriller probably first,” she added. “but I really want to do a horror movie. That’s one of my big goals.”

Fans offered suggestions in the comment thread. “Alien remake. Ella, the updated Ripley, new and improved. 🙌” wrote one. “Ella is so darn adorable 🎶 💕Sorry Ella I don’t like watching horror movies 🤦‍♀️” weighed in another fan.

But another fan responded, “You’re my kind of girl you like horror and I love horror.”A fan noted, “She definitely could do ANYTHING. Suggested another, “Country vampire romcom.”

Ella Langley & ‘Yellowstone’? Nope

Somewhat surprisingly considering her country roots, Langley nixed the idea of starring in something like “Yellowstone.” Of course, that show is over, but it has a number of spinoffs. It would make sense to see her tangling with Beth, but she said that didn’t really interest her.

Langley revealed that she wants to do an “old-school horror movie. Not this stuff you can’t put on and let your daddy walk through the room, you know what I mean?”

The host asked if she meant a movie like “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “Nightmare on Elm Street” and she responded in the affirmative. “Yeah,” she said.

“More like a thriller horror,” she said of the movie she envisions starring in. She said she “loves the gore, but none of the ghosts. I don’t need any demons around me, no. No. I’m not playing with any of that.”

Fans offered suggestions in the comment thread and were generally open to the idea. “Ok Mr.John Carpenter we’re gonna need you to bring back just one more Michael Myers movie and have our girl Ella as our final girl !!” wrote one fan. “Do a thriller.. Texas guitar massacre 😂” another fan wrote.

“Ella Should Be The Next Bond Girl!” a fan wrote.