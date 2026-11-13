Drake Says He Will ‘Probably’ Stop Performing One of His Biggest Hits

Drake announced his recent time casually singing along to “Take Care,” the 2011 hit he shared with Rihanna, would probably be the last time for fans to hear him perform the song.

The rapper made the statement during a livestream on the platform Kick with gambling streamer Trainwreckstv. Billboard says Drake sang a bit of the song before declaring it would probably be “the only performance you’re getting of this song” and added, “Oh my God, man.”

The track peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and share its name with the album that won him his first Grammy, for Best Rap Album at the 2013 ceremony.

Drake and Rih recorded the song the year after they recorded their megahit duet “What’s My Name?” The projects took place during the span of years when the two shared an ongoing off-on flirtation which at times moved into full-on relationship rumor territory.

Drake famously said at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards while presenting the “Umbrella” singer with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, that he’d been “in love” with Rih since he was 22. That age aligns with their first known hangout, which took place in May of 2009 at Lucky Strike bowling alley in Manhattan.

Drake & Rihanna’s History of Rumors & Collaborations

The date happened around three months after Rihanna’s shocking split from Chris Brown right before the 2009 Grammys, and the pair were reported to have been spotted kissing.

“Who could of predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me/ I kept my wits about me luckily/ What happened between us that night? It always seems to trouble me,” Drake reflected in his song “Lucky Strike.” The lyrics came after Rihanna stated Drake was just a “friend.”

In a 2010 New York Times interview, Drake directly addressed his status with Rihanna in a rare comment, saying, “I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, ‘Wow, this feels terrible.'”

However, soon afterwards, he told MTV the Barbadian beauty is an “amazing” person, Billboard points out in their timeline of the pair’s complex history.

In 2016, Drake and Rihanna famously went on a date to Ripley’s Aquarium, and appeared to get matching shark tattoos to commemorate the occasion. Many fans thought the move meant they were officially. But by October of that year, things were over between them. Rihanna eventually covered her shark tattoo with a crown design after she began dating Rocky.

In between all of this, Drake and Rihanna collaborated on a total of four main studio tracks, as well as a remix of her rap song “Lemon.”

Drake, who was formerly friendly with Rocky and collaborated on the 2012 masterpiece “Problems,” has rapped several shady lines about him in recent years.

Drake Planning World Tour for 2027

Drake recently announced in September 2026 that he’ll be touring in 2027, and intends to “see everybody again across the world.” The dates, cities, and tour name have not yet been announced. His last major touring effort was the “It’s All a Blur Tour,” which ran from 2023 to 2024.