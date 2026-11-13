Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Is Revealed to Be Dating Music Producer After Recent Collaborations

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, the Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer Grimes, has been revealed to be dating music producer Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN, after pair were seen together at a recent event.

Grimes, 38, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, hard-launched her new relationship with Weinkauf at the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ new sci-fi miniseries “Blade Runner 2099” in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 12.

Little is known of Weinkauf, other than him being in his mid-20s, as there is very little publicly verifiable information available about him. However, he looked very happy alongside his new beau at the premiere. The show serves as a sequel to both the 1982 movie “Blade Runner” and 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

A source spoke exclusively to People to confirm the pair’s relationship.

Grimes & Weinkauf Worked on ‘Psyopera’ Together

Getty Grimes and Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN.

Speaking to People, a source told the popular outlet that Grimes and Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN, have started dating after working together professionally for some time on Grimes’ new album “PSYOPERA.”

The source began, “The couple has been producing and songwriting together for a couple years.”

They continued, “They fell in love while working on this new album together. He literally helped Grimes find her groove again.”

Regarding the aforementioned album they worked on together, the source said, “Everyone in the industry who has heard early cuts of ‘PSYOPERA’ has been blown away. It’s her best album since [2012’s] ‘Visions.'”

The source went on to speak very highly of Weinkauf.

The Source Says Weinkauf Is ‘Very Down to Earth’

Getty Grimes and Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN.

People’s source had nothing but lovely things to say about Grimes’ new man Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN. In doing so, they also threw some shade at Elon Musk and the singer’s other exes.

“He’s a total babe, very down to earth, and treats her with respect — total opposite of the other guys she’s been with. He’s hot, talented, and nice,” said the source.

Grimes was in a relationship with Musk, 55, for three years, from 2018 until 2021. The somewhat unlikely couple had three children together. They are the interestingly named X Æ A-Xii, 6, Exa Dark Sideræl, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 4 (per People).

Regarding “Psyopera,” Grimes told YouTuber Zachary Hourihane on his “Proto Pop” podcast, on the Sunday, October 11 episode, that her new album would be inspired by AI. She also told Hourihane that she plans on releasing “Psyopera” in two parts.

As of the time of writing, the new album has no confirmed release date. However, we look forward to hearing it and wish Grimes all the success in the world with it.

Moreover, we hope her new relationship with Elijah Weinkauf, aka VADAKIN, brings both of them heaps of happiness.

Also, if you’re wondering, all eight episodes of “Blade Runner 2099” will hit Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben (per IMDb).

We thoroughly look forward to watch that, as well.