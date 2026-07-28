Hunter Schafer Reveals the Sweet Nickname She Uses for Tom Holland

Hunter Schafer has a memorable nickname saved for Tom Holland, and it reflects just how close the actor has become to her extended family.

While appearing at Entertainment Weekly‘s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 studio alongside her “Blade Runner 2099” costar Michelle Yeoh, Schafer was asked to build her personal Mount Rushmore of superheroes. Instead of choosing only comic book icons, the “Euphoria” star included Holland, praising both his work on screen and his relationship with her longtime friend and costar Zendaya.

“My dear sister Tom Holland, who is my other dear sister’s man,” Schafer said, referring to Holland’s marriage to Zendaya. She added that the “Spider-Man” actor is saved in her phone as “Sister Tom.”

Hunter Schafer Explains Why Tom Holland Earned the Nickname

Schafer said Holland’s place in her contacts reflects the bond the pair have developed through Zendaya over the years.

“He’s a great actor and I love him very much,” Schafer said. “He’s in my phone as ‘Sister Tom,’ so he’s going on my Mount Rushmore, for sure.”

The playful nickname delighted fans and highlighted the close friendship between Schafer and Zendaya, who starred together on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Holland has also become a familiar part of that circle since beginning his relationship with Zendaya. The couple later married after years together and are preparing to return to the big screen in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which arrives in theaters on July 31.

Schafer’s comments focused less on Holland’s superhero credentials and more on the affection she has for him personally, making the moment one of the lighter highlights from the Comic-Con interview.

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Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer Shared Their Favorite Heroes

Holland wasn’t Schafer’s only unconventional selection. She also chose the Powerpuff Girls, saying the Cartoon Network series played a major role in her childhood.

“I’ve gone through different phases of identifying with each one,” Schafer said, explaining that Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup helped shape her idea of superheroes while growing up.

Meanwhile, Yeoh rounded out the group’s Mount Rushmore with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the late Chadwick Boseman, whose portrayal of Black Panther continues to resonate with audiences.

Yeoh praised Doctor Strange’s journey of rebuilding his life after tragedy, calling the character inspiring because of his resilience and personal growth. She also honored Boseman, saying the actor, who died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, left an unforgettable legacy through “Black Panther” and the world of Wakanda.

Although the discussion celebrated comic book heroes, Schafer’s affectionate story about Holland ultimately stole the spotlight. Her description of the actor as “Sister Tom” offered fans a rare glimpse into the friendships behind Hollywood’s biggest stars and showed that, at least in her phone, Holland is already part of the family.

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Josh Horowitz, Silka Luisa, Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer and Broderick Johnson speak at Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099” and “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” Hall H panel during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)