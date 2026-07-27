2026 Fall Schedule Shake-Up, ABC Delays Season 5 of Popular ‘Jeopardy!’ Spin-Off

ABC just made a pretty surprising change to its fall schedule, and fans of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” may not be thrilled about it. The next season of the celebrity version of the beloved quiz show was originally announced as part of the network’s Fall 2026 lineup, but that plan has officially changed.

Instead of returning this fall, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 5 has been pushed and is now expected to premiere mid-season (i.e. in early 2027). Yep, that means fans won’t be seeing new celebrity contestants behind those famous podiums quite as soon as expected. The good news is the series isn’t going anywhere; it will just have a new spot on ABC’s schedule.

For viewers who were already counting down to another season, the news is definitely disappointing. Still, with several major ABC series expected to launch in early 2027, the move may end up making more sense than it first appears.

ABC Has Changed Its Fall Game Show Lineup

Back in May, EntertainmentNow reported that “Celebrity Jeopardy!” would be part of ABC’s Fall 2026 schedule. However, once the network released its full slate of premiere dates, the game show was noticeably missing.

Instead, Season 5 of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take over Wednesday nights beginning October 7, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That means “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is now expected to join ABC’s mid-season lineup in early 2027, although the network hasn’t announced an exact premiere date just yet.

Honestly, schedule changes like this happen all the time in network television. While it can be disappointing when a favorite show gets delayed, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong behind the scenes. It simply looks like ABC decided to shuffle its game show lineup for the upcoming season.

Let’s be real, waiting a few extra months isn’t exactly what fans were hoping for, but knowing the show is still coming back definitely makes the news a little easier to take.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Spin-Off Has Built a Strong Following

Since premiering in 2022, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” has become a fun addition to the long-running franchise by giving celebrities the chance to compete while raising money for charity.

Per ABC, the show features “celebrity contestants [who] compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.”

The first season was hosted by Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”). Beginning with Season 2, Ken Jennings (the current host of “Jeopardy!”) stepped into the role and has continued leading the celebrity competition.

The series has also earned recognition during its run. According to IMDb, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” received an Astra TV Award nomination for Best Game Show in 2024 and took home the Writers Guild of America Award for Quiz and Audience Participation in 2026. Meanwhile, the original “Jeopardy!” has been nominated for 135 awards and won 58, including three Primetime Emmy Awards (IMDb).

The franchise continues to resonate with audiences no matter who’s standing behind the podium. Whether it’s everyday contestants chasing a life-changing win or celebrities competing for charity, fans have continued to show up week after week. That’s a big reason why news of the delay caught so many people off guard.

The Mid-Season Move Could Be Part of a Bigger Strategy

ABC hasn’t shared an official reason for moving “Celebrity Jeopardy!” out of its fall lineup. The network simply announced its premiere dates, and the game show was no longer included.

Still, it seems like the scheduling change could be part of a much bigger plan for the network’s mid-season rollout.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, early 2027 is expected to bring the returns of several of ABC’s biggest scripted hits, including “High Potential,” “Will Trent,” and “The Rookie.” The network is also preparing to debut two new franchise series: “The Rookie: North” and a “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off set in Texas.

Honestly, that’s a pretty packed lineup. Pairing “Celebrity Jeopardy!” with several high-profile scripted premieres could help create even more buzz around ABC’s mid-season schedule while giving viewers another familiar favorite to tune into each week.

Let’s be real, networks are always looking at the bigger picture when building their schedules. While ABC hasn’t confirmed that’s the reason behind the delay, it seems like placing “Celebrity Jeopardy!” alongside some of its most anticipated returning and new series could be a smart programming move. Until the network says otherwise, though, that’s simply an observation based on how the mid-season schedule is shaping up.

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Will Just Have to Be Patient

Disney Ken Jennings, Ike Barinholtz, Steven Weber, and Mina Kimes for “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 4 “All Stars” Finale Episode

For now, fans will just have to wait a little longer before Season 5 officially arrives. While ABC hasn’t shared exactly when the new season will debut, the expectation is that it will be part of the network’s early 2027 mid-season schedule.

Yep, it’s a longer wait than originally expected, but at least viewers know the series is still very much part of ABC’s plans. The delay may have come as a surprise, but it also gives the network another familiar favorite to anchor what is shaping up to be a busy start to 2027.

Fans have every reason to be excited once the show finally returns. Let’s be real, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” has carved out its own place within the larger “Jeopardy!” franchise by mixing tough trivia with celebrities playing for causes that matter. It seems like Season 5 will simply arrive a little later than expected, and when it does, there will likely be plenty of viewers ready to play along from home.