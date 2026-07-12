Tom Holland Gives Creative Comeback Concerning His Odyssey Characterization

“The Odyssey” is one of the oldest legends of all time. It has received countless adaptations throughout human history, most recently culminating in the 2026 film led by Christopher Nolan. Nolan is one of the most popular and influential directors of the modern day, so it’s really no surprise he would choose to tackle one of humanity’s most integral tales. The famed director chose an absolutely star-studded cast including: Matt Damon, Travis Scott, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and the incredibly popular Tom Holland.

Holland is slowly becoming one of the most recognized relatively young actors in the business. He is responsible for bringing Spider-Man into the MCU and is one of the most popular parts of the franchise as a whole. Holland’s role in “The Odyssey” proves he is capable of far more than just superhero flicks and should be selected for more serious films. Nonetheless, the actor is under slight scrutiny for one of his more daring decisions considering Telemachus’ characterization.

Holland Doubles Down on His Use of ‘Dad’ Instead of ‘Father’

The incredible actor has recently come under fire as it’s been revealed that he refers to Damon’s Odysseus as “dad” instead of a more formal title. The criticism quickly came to a head when Holland and Director Nolan were interviewed by infamous journalist Krishnan Guru-Murphy on behalf of Channel 4 News. However, when Guru-Murphy brings up the vernacular criticism, Holland gives an incredibly apt and concise response.

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When asked why Holland would choose to say “dad” instead of maybe “father”, the young actor humorously responded that technically, to be correct, he’d have to be speaking in ancient Greek. Both parties clearly took this moment in stride, and the interview continued without issue. Some fans believe Holland was so confrontational because of Guru-Murphy’s previous interview with Robert Downey Jr. where the actor famously stormed out. Yet, this interview seems to have gone far better, aside from some slightly confrontational energy.

Holland’s coy response is going somewhat viral, with fans landing on either side of the issue. Some say that Holland should have used more formal vernacular, while others agree with Nolan’s more modern take on the classic tale. Either way, the young actor’s response clearly comes from extensive media training and gives just enough pushback without the possibility of being rude. Either way, Holland is quickly becoming one of the largest names in Hollywood’s younger generation.

Holland is Easily One of the Most Influential Actors of the Younger Generation

Aside from his MCU mastery, Holland’s role as Telemachus proves the actor is willing to branch out into other genres. The young actor is known worldwide for his role as Spider-Man, but is clearly capable of far more than just a superhero actor. Many feel that he has been permanently typecast, but several MCU actors have gone on to have incredible and notable roles within other franchises. Although it’s unlikely Holland will take a role in DCU, that is likely the only franchise the beloved actor will actively avoid.

Getty Tom Holland with Odyssey Cast

Holland’s powerhouse marriage with equally popular actress Zendaya has brought the pair into the spotlight for the last several months. They are likely one of the largest couples in Hollywood, and could shape the future of the industry with their various decisions. While the pair has been extremely discreet about their relationship, now that their marriage has been publicized, they have been apparently willing to answer more questions. Hopefully, they have the opportunity to star in a romantic comedy together, outside of the MCU.

All in all, Tom Holland is becoming one of the most influential figures in Hollywood’s younger generation. He seems to have truly blossomed through Nolan’s direction on “The Odyssey” and has proven he is capable of far more than just superhero flicks. His reaction to what could be considered a criticism was handled incredibly well and demonstrates the actor brings a lot more to the table than audiences might initially see.