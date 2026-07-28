Naomi Watts Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Her 19-Year-Old Son

Naomi Watts celebrated the 19th birthday of her eldest son, Sasha, with a loving message to him on social media. On Saturday, July 25, the “All’s Fair” actress shared an Instagram post that paid tribute to her “divine and adventurous loving son” for his birthday.

Watts’ post featured a scenic selfie of Sasha standing at a canyon cliff with the sun setting behind him. “Happy birthday to my divine and adventurous loving son. So proud of you @sashapeteschreiber ♥️,” Watts commented in her post.

Naomi Watts had both Sasha and her 17-year-old daughter, Kai, with her ex-partner, actor Liev Schreiber.

Fans Also Shared Their Love on Social Media

Watts wasn’t the only one who celebrated her son’s birthday. Fans, friends, and family members filled the comments section of her on Instagram, sending him love and happiness on his special day:

“Prince Sasha … Happy Birthday darling . I miss you terribly . Have the loveliest day and I hope you get spoiled rotten. Love Gran ❤️🙌,” wrote Miv Edwards, Sasha’s grandmother.

“Happy Birthday Sasha!!!❤️ @sashapeteschreiber,”

“Sasha!!! Happy Birthday!! Xoxox,” one fan wrote.

“Many blessings!! Happy Birthday Sasha 🫶🏻❤️🥳♌️,” another fan posted.

Happiest Birthday Sasha!!! ❤️❤️,” wrote one user.

“Happy Birthday Sash much love from us downunder❤️,” one Instagram user posted.

“So handsome,” another person commented.

Watts and Schreiber Have Stayed Close For Their Kids

Getty Sasha Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.

Watts has been open about her family and raising her children after her separation from Liev Schreiber. Even after the couple parted ways in 2016 after an 11-year-relationship, she has been open about her ongoing friendship with him. The “Mulholland Drive” actress has also discussed their ongoing commitment to raising their children.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts said in a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other, and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Schreiber shared these sentiments. In a 2018 interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the “Ray Donovan” actor discussed how important it is for children to see “their parents care about each other” no matter what.

“I think the way we’ve looked at this is that we’ll always be partners, and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” Schreiber said about himself and Watts.

“It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the [kids], and their eyes light up when I talk about her,” he added.

Watts and Schreiber have appeared together for their children several times following their divorce. Both parents reunited for Sasha’s high school graduation in 2025. Watts has also remarried, having tied the knot with actor Billy Crudup in June 2023. Meanwhile, Liev Schreiber married Taylor Neisen in July that same year.

Watts has continued to publicly celebrate her son and his achievements. In May, Watts shared an Instagram post congratulating Sasha on completing his first year of college, writing “Year one & done.”