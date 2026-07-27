Highly Anticipated Prime Video Sci-Fi Show to End After One Season

It has been a fantastic year for sci-fi lovers, and it’s about to get even better. Major sci-fi hits such as “Project Hail Mary” (2026), “Mercy” (2026), and “Disclosure Day” (2026) have spent the year storming the theaters and captivating audiences. It would be reasonable to assume that screens have had their fill, but 2026 isn’t finished with sci-fi yet. Recently, the most awaited film has been “Dune: Part Three,” set to premiere on December 18, 2026, but on July 24, 2026, that anticipation shifted up one month and to a different sci-fi franchise.

“Blade Runner 2099” was first teased in 2021 after the critical success of “Blade Runner 2049” (2017) starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. For the last five years, there has been little news surrounding the acclaimed franchise, but on Friday, July 24 at Comic-Con, Prime Video dropped a “Blade Runner 2099” teaser trailer. If that wasn’t enough excitement for the “Blade Runner” universe, showrunner and creator Silka Luisa announced a massive twist that fans have been curious about since the series was initially teased.

‘Blade Runner 2099’ Set as 1-Season Limited Series

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In an interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, Silka Luisa stated that (“Blade Runner 2099”) “was always considered as a limited series. Part of making the transition from film to TV is a really big jump for something that’s as cinematic as Blade Runner, and so, in that sense, it was really important to us that we told a story that, in a way, is like a movie in the sense that there’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end. So we went into it with Alcon, with all of our producing partners, knowing we really want to tell a complete story. Eight episodes—I mean, eight’s my lucky number, that’s the number I would have picked, but it felt like the right amount for the story we were planning on telling.”

For some fans, news that “Blade Runner 2099” is scheduled to be only one season might come as a surprise, but it’s cause for some serious excitement. Franchises are built off of an audience’s admiration for a particular world. Writers, producers, and directors give testament to that when they create solid and concise plots which add to the already established world instead of changing or “taking away” from it. The quote by Silka Luisa proves that fans can expect a detailed and thoughtful series which will enrich the already beloved “Blade Runner” franchise, and that is the type of dedication fans adore.

What We Know About ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Getty Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer speak at Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099” during 2026 Comic-Con

Along with the eight-episode release date of November 25, Amazon Prime announced that the cast stars Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”), Dimitri Abold (“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”), and Lewis Gribben (“Somewhere Boy”). The plot follows Cora (Hunter Schafer), a fugitive who takes on the role of a Blade Runner and begrudgingly teams up with a mysterious Replicant (Michelle Yeoh) on a mission that could change everything.

Silka Luisa is the showrunner and executive producer alongside the film’s original director Ridley Scott. Other executive producers include: Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Isa Dick Hackett, Cynthia Yorkin, Michael Green, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Frank Giustra, and Jonathan van Tulleken, who also directs the first two episodes.