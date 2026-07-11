10 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Movies to Prepare for ‘Dune: Part Three’

House Atreides isn’t finished yet. The legendary sci-fi franchise, “Dune,” is returning with its third and final movie, “Dune: Part Three,” which is set to premiere on December 18. With the official trailer, released on July 8, at over 20 million views, and the teaser trailer, released on March 17, at over 41 million views, it’s safe to say that fans are a little more than excited about “Dune: Part Three.”

Why wait until December? Here’s a list of 10 must-watch sci-fi movies, guaranteed to soothe your otherworldly, action-packed, thought-provoking cravings until “Dune: Part Three” is released.

‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1977)

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How can we talk about “Dune” without mentioning “Star Wars?” Although never explicitly stated by George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,” many fans have pointed out similarities between the two franchises and often wonder if inspiration from “Dune” was molded into the “Star Wars” universe. If you miss the desert plains, battling galactic dynasties, supernatural forces, and complex characters of “Dune,” look no further. You can find all of that and more in “Star Wars.”

“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” was the first movie in the world-renowned franchise. It introduces young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he discovers his mystical connection with “the Force” and his ties to an intergalactic war. “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” also lays the groundwork for some of the most iconic sci-fi characters imagined, such as Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and Darth Vader (David Prowse). Elements of “Dune” can be found in all of the “Star Wars” movies, but if you’re someone who is particularly interested in the character of Paul Atreides, I’d keep an eye out for “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”

It is available to watch on Disney+.

‘The Terminator’ (1984)

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James Cameron’s “The Terminator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is sci-fi royalty. Although not set on another planet or a “galaxy far, far away,” “The Terminator” has a perfect combination of futuristic and “otherworldly” themes. The prophetic style of “Dune” is also prevalent in “The Terminator” as it follows a cyborg assassin set to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) to prevent the existence of her “chosen-one” future son. Known for its smart plot, action-packed scenes, and overpowering villain, “The Terminator” will keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning to the end.

It is available to watch on HBO MAX.

‘The Matrix’ (1999)

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What blends invisible supernatural forces and sci-fi better than “The Matrix?” The concept of lies or “false realities” plays a major role in both “Dune” and “The Matrix.” The plot follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), who discovers that humanity is trapped in a simulation and must fight to break free of the world built by machines. “The Matrix” highlights philosophical themes, advanced fighting scenes, and a rebellious aesthetic. If you love movies that make you think and will have you forming new questions with every re-watch, I’d definitely check out “The Matrix.”

It is available to watch on Pluto TV.

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

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“Independence Day” is one of the most classic alien versus humans tropes. It follows a group of survivors, each from different backgrounds and places, who must come together to battle against an extraterrestrial threat. “Independence Day” has similar “world-destroying” stakes to that of “Dune,” and makes a particular point to focus on how different individuals react to overpowering forces and slim odds. The film stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum.

It is available to watch on Tubi, Hulu, and Disney+.

‘Mad Max’ (1979)

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Known for its dystopian, western, and raw feel, “Mad Max” is a reflection of the brutality of vengeance at its finest. The film follows Max (Mel Gibson) in a collapsed society who, after his family is killed, sets off on a wild mission for revenge. If you are fascinated by the consequences of the internal and external wars of “Dune,” your curiosity will only grow with “Mad Max.”

It is available to watch on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

‘Ender’s Game (2013)

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Based on a novel by Orson Scott Card, “Ender’s Game” is an intense psychological sci-fi film about a gifted child (Asa Butterfield) who is sent to a space academy and becomes Earth’s last resort against an alien invasion. “Ender’s Game” reflects the “chosen one” structure in “Dune” and points out the misconceptions and manipulations of war.

It is available to watch on Tubi.

‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

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A sci-fi film, also widely recognized for its aesthetic similarities to “Dune,” which follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who hunts androids in a dystopian version of 2019 Los Angeles. “Blade Runner” asks questions about morality, war, and what it means to be human.

It is available to rent on YouTube for $5.99.

‘Ready Player One’ (2018)

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An action-packed sci-fi with a more lighthearted tone, “Ready Player One” follows teenage Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) as he participates in a global treasure hunt in the virtual reality called the OASIS. Based on a novel by Ernest Cline and directed by Steven Spielberg, “Ready Player One” is filled with stunning visuals, action, comedy, and a power imbalance that rivals that of “Dune.”

It is available to watch on HBO MAX.

‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’ (2001)

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A powerful film well beyond its time, “A.I Artificial Intelligence” is a story about a highly advanced robot who seeks love and discovers what it means to be human. Although it’s not directly focused on intense action-packed scenes or the conflicts of war like “Dune,” this film strikes at the very core of your being and will have you reflecting on love and loyalty for days.

It is available to watch on YouTube and Pluto TV.

‘Avatar’ (2009)

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The groundbreaking hit “Avatar,” directed by James Cameron, is a futuristic sci-fi about a paraplegic Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who uses a Na’vi genetically engineered body to study the indigenous people of the planet Pandora, ultimately coming to realize that he might not be on the right side. The film is known for its gorgeous world-building and environmentalist themes. “Avatar,” like “Dune,” dives into the struggles of power, just and unjust war, family, legacy, and religion.

It is available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.