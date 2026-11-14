Before & After: DJ Khaled Shows off 100-Pound Weight Loss

Music star DJ Khaled, known for his work on a long list of hit songs including “I’m the One” with Justin Bieber and “All I Do Is Win,” has posted a new Instagram that has fans floored by his dramatic weight loss.

The 50-year-old producer shared the snap around Friday, November 13 and wrote in the caption, “Positive vibes always , love is the only way !”

Shortly before he dropped the photo, People published an exclusive saying Khaled told them he used to weigh around 300 pounds.

DJ Khaled Says Alarming Onstage Moment Inspired Him to Start a GLP-1

People says Khaled told them he used the GLP-1 weight loss drug Wegovy after kneeling on the stage as part of a show and struggled to get back up.

The Mayo Clinic explains, “The function of GLP-1s is to boost the amount of insulin our bodies make to keep our blood sugar within a normal range, as well as provide the sensation of fullness after a meal.”

The incident caused alarm for some of his loved ones, the piece reveals. “One of my friends was coming to me like, ‘Yo, you were breathing hard.’ Then, ten minutes later, somebody else told me the same thing. I said, alright, hold up … I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this,” he’s quoted as saying.

The mag he expressed that his children are a huge reason to stay healthy. “We live for our kids and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part.” Khaled shares two school-aged boys with his wife Nicole Tuck, whom he was rumored to have privately married in 2017, although the couple never made an official wedding announcement to the public.

GLP-1 drugs have recently exploded in popularity, and have become a common way for people to lose weight. While they can be extremely effective at helping the pounds plummet, they can also have serious risks that people need to watch out.

GLP-1 Drugs Should Be Used With Caution, Some Celebrities Have Warned

Sharon Osbourne and Mayim Bialik are two celebrities who have spoken out about the dark side of the drugs. Women’s Health says Osbourne started using Ozempic in 2022, and told them, “Everything with weight with me was ‘I want it now,'” and indicated the weight loss meds worked a little too well. She said if she could, she’d put back on 10 pounds, and now says, “I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff.”

“Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik talked about how trying just a small dose of the drugs made her incredibly ill. She told the Free Press, “I took one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1, and to say I had an adverse reaction would be somewhat of an understatement.” She said severe stomach upset was one of her worst symptoms, and thinks people aren’t sufficiently warned of the potential extreme effects.

At the time she wrote the piece in the summer of 2026, she said she still wasn’t in the clear, as the drugs have “a very long half-life.”