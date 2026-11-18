Grammy-winning songwriter and actor Joe Alwyn stepped out with actress Mary Beth Barone in NYC on November 14, 2026, sparking romance rumors once again.

Barone is a 35-year-old stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and producer along with her acting career. She and Alwyn, also 35, are costars in the upcoming indie rom-com “Still We Met.”

For their recent stroll in NYC, during which the famously serious Alwyn cracked several big smiles, they both clutched takeaway coffees and wore baggy jeans. Barone added a bright pop of color to her outfit with a poppy-hued overcoat, while Alwyn kept cozy in a hooded black jacket. Barone gripped the leash of her small dog in the pics.

The pair previously spared relationship rumors when they were seen together in mid-September 2026 crossing the Williamsburg Bridge together and stopping by South Street Seaport.

A few days later on September 22, Barone posted a “hard launch” involving Alwyn, but not the relationship kind. Instead, she shared a Deadline screenshot announcing their film, which revealed she wrote the project as well as being cast as the lead. The announcement also revealed that Lena Dunham of “Girls” is among the comedy’s EPs.

Joe Alwyn Won a Grammy in 2021

Joe won a Grammy in 2021 for his contributions as a writer and producer on Taylor Swift’s highly acclaimed album “Folklore,” which took the prize for Album of the Year. The actor kept his involvement rather low key, staying away from the ceremony and crediting himself under the pen name “William Bowery.”

In a late 2020 Apple Music interview, Swift talked about Alwyn’s songwriting process. “He’s always just playing instruments and he doesn’t do it in a strategic ‘I’m writing a song right now’ thing,” she explained. ” “He’s always done that. But do I think we would have taken the step of, ‘Hey, let’s see if there’s a song in here. Let’s write a song together’? If we hadn’t been in lockdown, I don’t think that would have happened, but I’m so glad that it did,” Billboard quotes her in their summary of the interview.

In the interview, Swift said she walked in one day to Alwyn playing “the exact piano part” that appears in “Exile,” her collaboration with Bon Iver. She said the vocal melody she provided was “mirrored with the piano part that he wrote.”

On April 8, 2023, almost 7 years after they met at the Met Gala, ET exclusively confirmed the pair had split.