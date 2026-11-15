A Jonas Brother Has a Major Relationship Update: Report

Joe Jonas has split up with his girlfriend, Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela, US Weekly first reported on Saturday, November 14.

The outlet says in the exclusive says a source told them, “They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship.” The source said one of those things was Joe’s increasingly busy work schedule, which led to the pair spending more time apart, per the story.

Read more at: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/joe-jonas-and-tatiana-gabriela-split-after-1-year-of-dating/#storylink=cpy

The outlet also says the source indicated there might be hope for a future reconciliation, and called the pair “a really good match.” However, the source was quoted as saying their “different lifestyles” made a relationship impossible at the moment.

Who Is Tatiana Gabriela?

Tatiana is a 30-year-old model hailing from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Music fans might recognize her from Bad Bunny’s “”BAILE INOLVIDABLE” video. Her Instagram bio says she’s repped by Geraldine, who is the founder of the talent management agency The Mood Lobby.

Joe seemed to confirm the relationship around six months ago, by dropping a set of romantic vacation photos on social media.

The Jonas Brothers Have a Little Over a Month Left on Their Successful Tour

In August 2026, the talent former Disney Channel stars embarked on their “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again.” A few days after the tour began, they announced the addition of two extra cities, and on August 23, they celebrated three sold out nights at Madison Square Garden.

In September, People reported Joe’s brother and bandmate Nick had exclusively explained to them why the “Burnin’ Up” era, which originated with the name of the lead single from their 2008 album “A Little Bit Longer,” was the right one to revisit.

“As we approached the new music process actually, we found that we were being really drawn to the sound of the early albums that we made, the self-titled album and ‘A Little Bit Longer,'” the mag quotes him as saying. The report says he also shared that ‘A Little Bit Longer’ especially brought elements of the group’s songwriting “full circle” and explained, “Obviously, we’ve all grown and we’ve gone through musical changes and evolution, but I think you always can tap back into those fundamentals and the DNA of who you are as songwriter.”

Joe Jonas Was Previously Married to ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner

Joe was married to Sophie Turner from 2019 to 2024, and some of his posts of her still remain on his Instagram page. The exes share two daughters, who around six and four.

They announced their decision to split up in September 2023, and shared a joint Instagram statement that read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie, who famously played Sansa Stark in HBO’s megahit series “Game of Thrones,” has since sparked romance reports with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and British heir Peregrine Pearson. In early 2026, she seemed to imply she was single, telling Net-a-Porter, “I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there.”