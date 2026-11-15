Phil Collins, 75, Breaks Down in Tears During Rock Hall Standing Ovation Amid Health Struggles

Music legend Phil Collins received a standing ovation at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night, an emotional moment that brought the legendary musician to tears.

The former Genesis frontman took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with the assistance of two canes as the audience rose to applaud his decades of music.

His daughter, “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins, was among those watching as the singer accepted his second induction into the Hall of Fame.

Phil Collins Breaks Down During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Standing Ovation

Getty L-R) Phil Collins, Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker pose in the press room during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Collins, 75, appeared visibly moved as he stood before the crowd on Saturday, November 14.

The eight-time Grammy winner has experienced serious health problems that have affected his mobility and kept him from performing since 2022.

According to The Associated Press, the audience gave him a lengthy ovation as he approached the stage.

The singer, who first found fame as the drummer and later lead vocalist of Genesis, reflected on the unexpected success of his career.

“Everything else has been a really happy accident,” he said while recalling his early ambitions of becoming a drummer.

For a musician whose career has included numerous Grammy Awards, chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, the honor carried special significance.

Travis Barker Honors Phil Collins’ Legendary Music Career

Getty (L-R) Inductee Phil Collins and Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker introduced Collins, praising his accomplishments both behind the drum kit and as a solo artist.

Barker highlighted the unusual success Collins achieved in two demanding roles, first as part of Genesis and later as a leading pop musician.

The tribute also recognized his influence on generations of drummers.

One of Collins’ best-known recordings, “In the Air Tonight,” became a centerpiece of the celebration.

The 1981 song, famous for its dramatic drum break, remains one of the most recognizable moments in his catalog.

Barker later took his place behind a drum kit to recreate that celebrated musical passage.

Cynthia Erivo Delivers Powerful Phil Collins Tribute

Broadway and film star Cynthia Erivo performed a dramatic rendition of “In the Air Tonight” during the ceremony.

With Barker on drums, the performance offered a fresh interpretation of the song that helped launch Collins’ solo career.

According to the Associated Press, the musical tribute brought the audience to its feet. Collins did not perform during the ceremony.

His health has kept him off stage since Genesis concluded its farewell tour in 2022.

During those final concerts, he sang while seated, with his son Nic playing drums.

The singer has previously discussed nerve damage, back problems, and multiple knee surgeries that affected his ability to perform.

Phil Collins Hints at His Future Following Emotional Honor

According to AP, despite his health challenges, Collins offered an encouraging message to the audience.

He assured those attending that “you haven’t heard the last of me.”

The comment came as he celebrated his induction as a solo artist, having previously entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Genesis in 2010.

His solo success began with the 1981 album “Face Value,” followed by records including “No Jacket Required” and “…But Seriously.”

The musician’s family was also present, including daughters Lily and Joely and son Nic.

Collins joined fellow 2026 inductees including Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

The ceremony will premiere on ABC and Disney+ in December.