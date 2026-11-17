Heavy metal fans are mourning the loss of guitarist John Christ, best known as the original lead guitarist for metal band Danzig.

The sad news of his passing was announced Monday, November 16 in a statement posted to social media and the late musician’s website.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ,” read the statement. “No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

The statement concluded, “John loved each and every one of you.” He was 61 years old.

‘A Medical Issue That Has Been Kicking My Butt’

As Entertainment Weekly noted, a cause of death was not disclosed.

However, news of Christ’s passing arrives just two months after he shared a message with fans in which he divulged that he was experiencing some health struggles.

“Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal … Sadly, as a result of this, I will be unable to do any lessons or gigs until further notice,” he added.

The Architect of Danzig’s Sound

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Born John Knoll in1965, Christ was attending Maryland’s Towson State University when he learned that Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig was forming a new band, and sought a guitarist.

Christ — whose influences lay in blues and hard rock — was initially hesitant due to Danzig’s punk background. However, the deal was sealed when he met producer Rick Rubin, who was helping Danzig assemble his band, and invited the guitarist to Jimi Hendrix’s famed Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“After I had hung out in Hendrix’s studio for a few hours, I was like ‘I want this gig! I went home, nailed the stuff down and showed up for the next audition. Only one other guy showed up, and when I heard him play I thought, ‘I’ve got it in the bag,’” Christ recalled during an interview with TV Casualty. “I nailed the second audition, and they asked me to join, on the spot, but I was told I had to drop out of school, move to New Jersey, and get rid of all [my] colored clothes. So, I said ‘Ma… I got the gig, drop me out of school, I’m gonna be a rock-n-roll star!’”

A member of what’s considered the band’s classic lineup, Christ was largely responsible for creating Danzig’s distinctive riff-heavy sound.

Christ’s guitar work can be heard on Danzig’s self-titled 1988 debut album, in addition to subsequent albums “Danzig II: Lucifuge,” “Danzig III: How the Gods Kill,” “Danzig 4P” and the 1993 EP “Thrall-Demonsweatlive.”

Christ also handled guitar duties on numerous tours with the band, with Danzig sharing the bill with such metal acts as Metallica, Black Sabbath and Slayer.

Breaking from Danzig and Going Solo

He split with Danzig in 1995, at the time citing a breakdown in communication with frontman Glenn Danzig.

He went on to embark on a solo career, releasing his debut album “Flesh Caffeine” in 1999.

A few years later, Christ took a lengthy break from performing after suffering a serious hand injury in a 2003 accident.

Speaking with Metal Insider in 2018, he remembered his years with Danzig fondly.

“That was a magical time that we were together and doing it that way for as long as we did,” he recalled.