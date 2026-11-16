Red Hot Chili Peppers Cosplay As Producer Rick Rubin For His Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Few music producers have been as prolific or eclectic as Rick Rubin. After all, he’s produced albums for a wildly diverse range of artists, including rappers Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, rockers Black Sabbath, Metallica and The Black Crowes, as well as the likes of Johnny Cash and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

It was the latter group that was on hand on Saturday, November 14 to honor Rubin at the the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he was presented with the Music Excellence Award.

Naturally, the Peppers made a memorable entrance — with all members of the band costumed as Rubin.

Red Hot Chili Rubins

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When the band hit the stage to induct Rubin, all the members were costumed as Rubin, wearing long white beards and balding wigs, and his signature orange-tinted sunglasses — including frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith, with the latter featuring Rubin’s face emblazoned upon his bass drum.

Even better, when the band hit the stage to perform “Give It Away” — from their Rubin-produced “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” album — they kept the outfits on, their faux beards hanging on for dear life.

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This made for the somewhat surreal sight of four Rick Rubins furiously rocking out onstage — a few of them going shirtless.

A Man of Few Words

Rubin was inducted by rock legend Neil Young, who delivered a 10-minute-long speech

When he accepted his award, Rubin took to the stage in his trademark outfit of shorts, sandals and tinted shades.

He proceeded to deliver a remarkably brief speech. Holding his award aloft, he declared, “Can’t kill rock and roll.”

The Class of 2026

Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its roster of 2026 inductees, which included Oasis (who did not attend), Phil Collins (as a solo artist, having been inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010), Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Arguably the evening’s highlight was the induction of Collins, who became emotional during his speech.

After being inducted by Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Collins received a rousing standing ovation. Then, the frail-looking 75-year-old made it to the stage with the aid of a cane and an assistant.

“I’m really not as bad as it looks,” he quipped, referencing the recent spate of health problems that have plagued him in recent years. “I’m much better.”

In his speech, Collins looked back at his journey, which began as drummer for Genesis before becoming the band’s unlikely frontman after the exit of singer Peter Gabriel, and then experiencing a massively successful solo career.

“I grew up just wanting to play the drums. Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can’t believe, when I look back, how life has gone,” he said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

He also addressed rumors of an upcoming tour; while he neither confirmed nor denied, he ended his speech by declaring, “You haven’t heard the last of me yet. I can promise you that.”









