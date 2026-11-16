2027 Grammy Nominations Announced: Raye, Rosalia & Ella Lambert Lead the Pack

Nominations were announced for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16.
Topping the list of nominees are Raye, with 11, while Rosalía follows close behind with nine.
Ella Langley is tied with Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers, with seven nominations apiece. Tied with six nominations are Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean.
A ‘Historic Shift’
“It’s a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year’s Grammy nominations,” said Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement accompanying the announcement. “From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it’s inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I’m grateful to our voting members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year.”
This year’s eligibility period includes recordings released from August 31, 2025, through to August 28, 2026. The final round voting will take place between December 10, 2026 to January 7, 2027.
“In a historic shift, the 2027 Grammys will return to ABC for the first time since 1972,” notes the ABC press release, which notes that the ceremony will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu, from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
Record of the Year
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
“the cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Berghain” – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“Dracula” – Tame Impala With JENNIE
Album Of The Year
“Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers
“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean
“Dandelion” – Ella Langley
“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars
“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” – RAYE
“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” – Olivia Rodrigo
“LUX” (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“Berghain” – Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
“the cure” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
“I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
“Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
RAYE
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
“Sunset Kiss” – BABYMETAL, Polyphia
“Unang Kilig” – BINI
“BANG BANG” – IVE
“404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii
“YES” – LiSA
“VISA” – SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean
“petal” – Ariana Grande
“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars
“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” – RAYE
“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Blue Moon”- Zara Larsson
“Danceteria” – Madonna
“Life Boat.” – RAYE
“DANCE…” – Slayyyter
“Too Easy” – Tinashe
Best Rock Performance
“Sarniezz” – Angine de Poitrine
“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Trinidad” – Geese
“what’s wrong with me” – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
“In The Stars” – The Rolling Stones
Best Alternative Music Album
“I Must Be Dreaming” – Alabama Shakes
“Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Music, Fashion, Film” – Charli xcx
“Getting Killed” – Geese
“The Mountain” – Gorillaz
“LUX (Complete Works)” – ROSALÍA
Best R&B Song
“Let Me” – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
“My Muse” – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
“Out The Window” – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Pressha” – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)
“What You Need” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Best Rap Song
“E85” – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
“ErrTime” – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
“girl, get up.” – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)
“LET ‘EM KNOW” – T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
“Spend Dat” – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
“A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean
“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
“Madwoman” – Laufey
“I Hate The Way I Look Today.” – RAYE
“all that’s left” – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best Contemporary Country Album
“Mount Pleasant” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Cherry Valley” – Carter Faith
“Dandelion” – Ella Langley
“Cloud 9” – Megan Moroney
“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves
Best Americana Performance
“Heartland” – Sara Bareilles
“Returning To Myself” – Brandi Carlile
“Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples
“Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings
“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
Best Latin Pop Album
“NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO” – KAROL G
“FEMME FATALE” – Mon Laferte
“MUDA” – Carín León
“¿Dónde Es El After?” – Rawayana
“Bendito Verano” – ELENA ROSE
Best African Music Performance
“Gratitude” – Asake
“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
“No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni
“Big Daddy” – Tems
“Jogodo” – Wizkid & Asake
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
“The Odyssey” – Ludwig Göransson, composer
“One Battle After Another” – Jonny Greenwood, composer
“Project Hail Mary” – Daniel Pemberton, composer
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” – Ludwig Göransson, composer
“Widow’s Bay” – David Fleming, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“House” [From “Wuthering Heights”] – John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
“I Knew It, I Knew You” [From “Toy Story 5”] – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Need Someone” [From “The Pitt”] – Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
“No Place Like Home” [From “Wicked: For Good”] – Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
“RUNWAY” [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”] – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
The complete list of nominations can be found here.
2027 Grammy Nominations Announced: Raye, Rosalia & Ella Lambert Lead the Pack