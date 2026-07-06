Lena Dunham Celebrated Taylor Swift’s Wedding in Style

One of the many celebs to celebrate Taylor Swift’s marriage to Travis Kelce was “Girls” creator Lena Dunham.

The TV star arrived on July 3rd at New York’s Madison Square Garden to see the singer marry American footballer Travis Kelcie.

The writer and actor has been in Taylor’s corner for many years. The “Famesick” author attended the ceremony with her husband Luis Felber, actress Jemima Kirke and “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott.

Lena Dunham Showed Off Her Wedding Looks

Lena Dunham took to Instagram to post her looks from the star-studded event.

The Girls creator wore a pink and black Christian Cowan look to the actual event. She wore a plunging pink tailored top with long bell sleeves, tucked into a floor-length black skirt. The writer accessorised the chic look with a large light blue flower pin on her chest and matching pink heels.

She wrote in the caption, “Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones). I love both my husbands and I love love.”

The Instagram carousel posted on July 5 also showed 40-year-old Dunham wearing a chartreuse skirt suit look. Dunham was photographed wearing this bright fit to the rehearsal dinner.

Lena Dunham’s ‘Outrageous’ Wedding Speech

According to The Independent, Lena shocked those attending Taylor and Travis’ wedding with her “outrageous” speech.

The speech contained risqué gags which earned “gasps and laughs” from guests, according to a Daily Mail insider. The source added that the singer declared Dunham a “genius” after the speech.

Lena Dunham’s Long Time Friendship With Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Lena Dunham attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Lena Dunham has been friends with Taylor Swift for over a decade. They met in the early 2010s when Dunham was dating Swift’s frequent musical collaborator Jack Antonoff.

She is part of the singer’s original Girl Squad and appeared in the music video for “Bad Blood” and appeared on stage at the 1989 World Tour stop at MetLife Stadium.

When Lena Dunham married in September 2021, Taylor acted as a bridesmaid. “I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven’t seen in over a year,” Lena explained to Vogue at the time.

She added, “And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special.”

Dunham spoke to The New Yorker in 2024 about her long-standing friendship with Taylor Swift. “Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music.”

“Something unique to only me, obviously. I’ve seen every tour she’s ever done. I love seeing a woman who’s not yet forty being, like, ‘Yes, I have a body of work.’ What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression,” Dunham explained.

The Big Mistake actor and director made dedications to the global superstar in her memoir “Famesick”, saying she was inspired by the “Shake It Off” singer’s music.

“TayTay — you sing the songs I wrote this book to, the stories that pulled these stories out of me, the music that makes the whole world feel seen,” Dunham wrote. “And yet somehow, miraculously, you also pick up every desperate call at every desperate hour.”

The “Too Much” writer and director added: “I love you so much and forever, for the reasons that everyone does and for reasons all my own.”

Recently, Dunham attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London in 2024 and joined the singer to support Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game in December last year.