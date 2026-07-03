Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, & More Celebrities Arrive for Taylor Swift’s Wedding: See All the Best Looks

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding celebrations in New York City brought the Hollywood A-list out in full force. See the best looks from the celebrity arrivals.

The wedding brings together entertainment icons across various sectors of the industry, from former Victoria’s Secret Angels to musicians, actors, managers and more.

Gigi Hadid Arrives in Pink With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid, who has been tight with Taylor Swift for over a decade, stepped in a beautiful shade of blush pink for the wedding, with boyfriend Bradley Cooper accompanying her. Gigi was one of the many friends of Taylor’s who appeared as “Slay-Z” in the unforgettably star-studded video for “Bad Blood” which came out May 2015.

Karlie Kloss Looks Radiant in Gold

Karlie Kloss, another “Bad Blood” cast member who played “Knockout,” chose a satiny gold dress for the occasion, which she stepped out for with her husband Jared Kushner. Karlie’s presence seems to indicate she and Taylor are back on good terms after years of rumors that Karlie’s close business ties to Scooter Braun, one of Taylor’s enemies, had caused a rift in their friendship.

Taylor Swift’s Best Friend Abigail Arrives for Her Wedding

Taylor’s high school bestie Abigail Anderson Berard, who is famously mentioned in the song “Fifteen” from her second studio album, “Fearless,” arrived in a strapless with a floral bodice and dark mahogany satin skirt. Her fiery curls flowed around her shoulders, and she was followed by her husband, business executive Charlie Berard, whom she married in 2022.

Kelsea Ballerini Wore an Above-the-Knee Olive Dress

Country music starlet Kelsea Ballerini, best known for her Kenny Chesney collaboration “half of my hometown,” stepped out in a satin olive-colored above-the-knee dress. The 32-year-old accessorized with strappy gold sandals and statement earrings.

Dakota Johnson Hides Behind a Pair of Shades

“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson wore an asymmetrical black chiffon dress which she paired with shades and a black mini bag. Taylor recorded the track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the second film of the “Fifty Shades” franchise.

Zoe Kravitz Appears to Attend Taylor Swift’s Wedding Without Fiancé Harry Styles

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz was spotted walking alone, dressed in a beautiful knee-length floral-patterned dress and carrying a black scarf. Not seen was One Direction icon Harry Styles, to whom Zoe got engaged this April. Taylor and Harry have a long history together, dating back to when they first sparked dating rumors in November 2012. The pair shared a rocky off-on involvement, with several of Taylor’s most acclaimed songs heavily rumored to be about the British sensation. Among those are “Out of the Woods,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Style,” and “Is It Over Now?”

Ed Sheeran Attended in a Brilliant Blue Suit

Ed Sheeran stepped out for the wedding hand-in-hand with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, for the event. He was dressed in a bright blue suit while Cherry donned an eye-catching yellow form-fitting dress that flared out at the ankles.

Taylor Swift’s Publicist Tree Paine Wore a Simple & Elegant Look

Taylor’s current publicist Tree Paine, whom she hired over a decade ago, stayed away from wearing something flashy and went with a soft neutral tone that made her brilliant auburn hair the star of her look. Paine, the former VP of publicity at Warner Music Nashville before stepping down to work for Taylor, has become a fan-favorite figure among the Swifties.

Hugh Grant Attends in a Tux

Actor Hugh Grant was seen arriving to Madison Square Garden in a tuxedo with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Miranda Lambert Wore Black Lace

Miranda Lamber was seen heading towards Taylor’s wedding dressed in a floor-length black gown with lace details around the neckline and waist. She walked beside her husband, former NYPD member Brendan McLoughlin.

Camila Cabello Turned Heads in Red

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello attended in a flowing sheer lacy red dress that complimented her dark brunette locks. She added a choker with a cross pendant attached.