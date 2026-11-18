Jay-Z‘s Super Bowl halftime show could get even more star power, with Alicia Keys and John Legend reportedly being discussed as possible guests for the 2027 performance.

The rapper is set to headline Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027, and new reports suggest he may be looking to some familiar collaborators to join him onstage.

According to Page Six, Keys has been in talks with Jay-Z about appearing during the halftime show, while Legend is also being discussed as a potential performer. Representatives for the artists have not publicly confirmed the rumored appearances.

Alicia Keys Could Reunite With Jay-Z

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artists Alicia Keys (L) and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

A Keys appearance would immediately open the door for one of Jay-Z’s most recognizable collaborations. The pair released “Empire State of Mind” in 2009, and the song became a major hit, spending five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their history onstage has continued long after the song’s release. Keys joined Jay-Z during his 2026 “Reasonable Doubt” anniversary concert at Yankee Stadium, where the pair once again performed the New York anthem.

EntertainmentNow previously covered the reunion, which came during a star-filled show that also featured Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. If Keys does appear at the Super Bowl, another performance of “Empire State of Mind” would give Jay-Z an obvious crowd-pleasing moment, though no song choices have been officially announced.

John Legend Is Also Reportedly In The Mix

Getty PHOENIX – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Jay-Z (L) and musician John Legend speak during the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Legend is another familiar face who could join Jay-Z on the Super Bowl stage. Page Six reported that the singer is also being discussed as a possible guest.

Legend signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management earlier this year, strengthening an already longstanding professional connection between the two musicians. EntertainmentNow previously reported on Legend’s move to Roc Nation, which came after he parted ways with his longtime manager.

Legend also joined Jay-Z during the rapper’s October performances at SoFi Stadium. According to Pitchfork, Legend and DJ Khaled appeared during the Los Angeles run to perform “God Did.”

That recent collaboration gives the speculation some added context, particularly because Jay-Z will return to the same stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Famous Collaborators To Choose From

Keys and Legend may not be the only names under consideration. Jay-Z’s recent “JAY-Z30” concert run featured a long list of high-profile guests, including Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Rihanna, Nas, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams and Usher at different stops.

The NFL has highlighted several artists who recently joined Jay-Z onstage, fueling speculation over who could return when he takes the Super Bowl stage.

Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, has helped produce the Super Bowl halftime show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

Page Six also reported that both Keys and Legend are managed by Roc Nation, adding another connection between the rumored guests and the team behind the performance.

Jay-Z Is Finally Taking The Super Bowl Stage Himself

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The speculation comes weeks after Jay-Z was officially announced as the Super Bowl LXI halftime headliner.

The NFL confirmed in October that the 25-time Grammy winner would perform at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, marking his first time headlining the halftime show.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in the announcement. He described the performance as the continuation of a 30-year journey through music, work and culture.

The booking also puts him in an unusual position, as Jay-Z has spent years helping shape the halftime show through Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL. But this time, he will be the artist at the center of it.

With Alicia Keys and John Legend now linked to the performance, Jay-Z’s Super Bowl plans could be taking shape as a celebration not only of his own catalog but also of the collaborators who have been part of his career.