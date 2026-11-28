Family is incredibly important to “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, and he spent Thanksgiving surrounded by those he loves most, with an incredible meal that seemed like a labor of love.

Ryan Seacrest Shares a Glimpse Into His Thanksgiving Celebration

Ryan shared a glimpse of his Thanksgiving celebration on Instagram, including photos of the food and a sweet picture of himself with his mother, Constance Marie “Connie” Seacrest, and his beloved black Labrador Retriever, Georgia. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving! Grateful for time with my Mom, and Georgia is grateful for the leftovers! Butternut squash was the best I’ve made in a long time! What was your best dish this year?”

Fans reacted to the post, wishing Ryan a happy Thanksgiving and sharing their gratitude. “Luuuuv u both and the whole Seacrest fam !!! Happy T day,” a comment reads.”Happy Thanksgiving Ryan I’m thankful for you,” another fan wrote.

A third comment reads, “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your mom all your family God blessed you,mom nice picture of you two, beautiful Georgia.”

The “Wheel of Fortune” host is also incredibly close to his sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, and her family, and he has spoken about their bond and celebrated their love with multiple Instagram posts. The family sadly lost its patriarch, Gary Lee Seacrest, in October 2025 when he died following a battle with prostate cancer.

Ryan Seacrest Celebrates the Importance of Family

This is the second holiday season that the Seacrest family is spending without Gary. Last year, not long after Gary’s death, Ryan shared his holiday plans in an interview with People. “I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like yet because we haven’t been there to experience a Christmas without him,” he said. “But we’ll certainly honor him. We’ll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do. Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him.”

On October 31, 2025, Seacrest announced Gary’s death, sharing a photo on Instagram of the family from happier times. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister, and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken,” he wrote. “He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

In a 2022 interview with People, Ryan revealed that their holiday celebrations place a big emphasis on food, as his Thanksgiving for two this year showed. Speaking of Christmas, he said it’s “all about fun, fondue and paella.”

He continued, “It’s all about the food. This year we’re doing a cheese fondue, which is new. We normally do a beef fondue, so we’re going to do a cheese fondue to start and then a beef fondue. Then I’ll have to have bone broth for five days to fit into my tux after that.”