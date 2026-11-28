Justin Guarini is taking a trip down memory lane, reflecting on what it was like to compete on “American Idol” before the show became the television phenomenon it is today. Guarini competed on the reality TV competition’s very first season in 2002, going head-to-head with Kelly Clarkson for the coveted title. Clarkson ultimately took home the crown, launching a career that would make her one of music’s biggest stars.

Now, nearly 25 years later, Guarini is opening up about what it was really like to be a part of “American Idol’s” inaugural season. From navigating an entirely new kind of reality TV experience to figuring out what the future held for the contestants, he’s sharing how he and fellow competitors, including Clarkson, approached those early days.

Justin Guarini Looks Back on ‘American Idol’s’ Uncertain Beginnings With Kelly Clarkson

Getty Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini at FOX-TV’s “American Idol” finale at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2002.

In a new interview with Parade, “American Idol” season one runner-up Justin Guarini opened up about his experience on the show, reflecting on how it was a totally new experience for him and the other contestants, sharing that they all just figured things out as they went. For the contestants, being on the show was more about collaborating together than competing against one another.

“That first season we were all kind of flying by the seat of our pants,” he began. “It was beautiful and collaborative. I don’t think competition was at the forefront of our minds. Because we all were just stepping into this unknown space and place, where we knew we had to do what it is that we individually had to do.”

Kelly Clarkson also shared similar feelings about being part of the first-ever season. On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2020, she described it as “just like kids at camp.”

“We were the first season. Nobody knew anything that was going to happen. We all were just trying to pay our bills, or get somebody to see us and maybe sign us. Nobody knew the outcome, even if you won,” she shared (via MJ’s Big Blog).

Guarini Opens up About His Friendship With Kelly Clarkson Today

Getty American Idol contestants, Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini with Judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on stage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002.

Though Guarini appeared on “American Idol” 24 years ago, he shared with Parade that he still considered Clarkson “a friend” whom he has stayed in touch with here and there.

“I count Kelly as a friend and always will,” he said. “She’s invited me when she had her show on a couple of times. We’ve kept in touch over the years. It’s a challenge to not have so much of a connection when you go through something like that together, whether it was Idol or the movie or years after, just navigating the industry.”

Guarini and Clarkson reunited when he appeared on her talk show in 2023, giving the former contestants the chance to reminisce about their time on “American Idol.” Guarini recalled how they were essentially “shot out of a cannon” when they joined the show, with Clarkson agreeing that not knowing what to expect brought the contestants closer together.

Guarini even shared a fun behind-the-scenes detail about Clarkson, revealing that the two would often pass the time backstage by playing cards, particularly a game called “Speed.” He jokingly recalled that Clarkson was nearly impossible to beat, admitting that he only managed to win twice in the roughly 100 times they played together.