SEE: ‘American Idol’ Winner’s Incredible Rendition of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper continues to keep busy on the last leg of her “String Cheese Tour,” which is set to conclude in November. In between her own tour, she had a six-show run as the opening act for Brad Paisley’s 2026 tour, split between August and September, and for a special two-day event, she performed on stage at the late country icon Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

During her stop at the amusement park, Harper delighted fans when she sang a rendition of Parton’s timeless classic, “9 to 5.” In fact, fans can now stream Harper’s “9 to 5” version.

Hannah Harper Performs at Dollywood, Sings ‘9 to 5’

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper was among a list of talented performers who took part in Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which kicked off on September 14 and ran through October 31. Harper performed at the park for two days on September 30 and October 1, where she wowed the crowd with her own take on the Parton favorite, “9 to 5.”

Harper shared clips on Instagram singing her version of the 1980 hit, with Country Now reporting that she wore a colorful dress designed by Tish Yates and inspired by the late icon’s “Coat of Many Colors.”

On Friday, October 23, Harper shared in an Instagram post that her version of “9 to 5” was now available for fans to listen to and stream across all music platforms. She also called singing the classic tune at Dollywood a “full-circle moment.”

“Getting to sing this iconic song at @dollywood of all places, was such a full-circle moment! Dolly has inspired so many of us girls with big dreams, and it means the world to me to put my own little spin on one of her classics. 🥹”

Harper Gets Emotional Over ‘Overwhelming’ Experience at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood

Harper’s visit to Dollywood was an emotional one for the “American Idol” winner who shared in an Instagram post that she was “overwhelmed” seeing all the “young mommas with babies on their hips, little ones in tow, standing and waiting just to come inside and hear the music.”

Harper shared photos performing on stage alongside her family, including her dad who played banjo and her two brother who were on guitar.

Her post continued, “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully explain what that does to my heart. Getting to sing these songs and look out into a crowd filled with families who are walking through the same seasons of life that I am is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Harper revealed that she never got to meet Parton before her death at age 80, but shared, “Dollywood truly is such a delight. And while I didn’t get to meet Dolly, her story is woven into every corner of the park, from the music and memories to the way she celebrates her roots and the people and place that made her who she is.”

Harper also shared photos touring Parton’s former dressing room, where she looked incredible posing in her colorful dress and signature blonde waves. She even got a chance to walk around Parton’s ’94 Prevost, an RV, which Harper knows a thing or two about after getting her very own tour bus earlier this year.