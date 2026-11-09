CMA Breaks Silence After Sammy Kershaw Red Carpet Snub

The Country Music Association issued a statement on Monday, November 9, after country music legend Sammy Kershaw shared a post on Instagram that he was denied from walking the red carpet at this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards.

Kershaw’s post not only caught the attention of fans, who expressed their outrage over the decision, but also fellow country music artists, including Riley Green and Carly Pearce, to name a few. Both stars made their disappointment known, seemingly agreeing that the CMA’s decision was unfair, particularly given Kershaw’s more than five decades in the country music industry.

CMA Issues Statement After Sammy Kershaw Shared He Was Denied Red Carpet Access to 60th Annual CMA Awards

Getty Sammy Kershaw attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association is finally speaking out after country artists Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins claimed they were denied red carpet access to this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards, set to take place on Wednesday, November 18.

“In recent days, several artists and their fans have spoken out about this year’s CMA Awards red carpet guidelines. Like any major televised event, the red carpet has criteria that exists to help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media. We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions,” the statement began.

“Our organization’s mission is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of Country Music. With this 60th anniversary year, we are working extra hard to simultaneously spotlight the last six decades, while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026. It’s not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge.”

“We also know this is about more than a red carpet, and we are committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here,” the statement concluded.

The CMA also shared that they had reached out to Kershaw’s team “and look forward to continuing that conversation.”

Kershaw first shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, November 5, where he revealed that he was denied access to the award show’s red carpet. The country star shared that he had adjusted his touring schedule so that he and his wife made an appearance.

“It’s extremely hurtful, embarrassing, and very disappointing,” Kershaw wrote, adding, “I guess the next time I attend the CMAs it will be in tribute after I’m gone, if I’m lucky.”

Kershaw received an outpouring of support from other country music stars, including Riley Green, who commented, “If you haven’t earned the right to be there then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.”

Interestingly, following Kershaw’s statement, country star Rodney Atkins also revealed he, too, was denied red carpet access, sharing the news in an Instagram post.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards Plans to Honor ’90s Country Artists

Getty Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year Award onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

What makes the red carpet snub all the more disappointing is that this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards plans to celebrate the country music stars of the 1990s, recognizing artists who helped shape the genre during the decade.

“We’ll reach back some to the early days of the CMAs, but really, the hot artists today, their heroes are the stars of the ’90s. So the ability in this show to really focus on reaching back to there,” .

Given Kershaw’s success throughout the ’90s, including several hit singles, including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Third Rate Romance,” and Cadillac Style,” just to name a few, many would argue that he is well deserving to be part of that celebration and get to walk the red carpet.

The award show will also have a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25, at the age of 80. “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” will have a special tribute for Dolly Parton to honor the Country Music icon whose influence and legacy has touched every corner of entertainment and beyond,” the CMA website shared.