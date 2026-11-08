Riley Green’s Latest Video Has Country Music Fans Cheering Him On

Country stars are continuing to show major support for country music legend Sammy Kershaw, who shared in an Instagram post that he was not allowed to walk the red carpet at this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards. In his post, Kershaw called it “extremely hurtful, embarrassing, and very disappointing.”

Kershaw, who has nearly a dozen Top 10 country hits, including “Love of My Life” and “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” saw several country stars, including Riley Green, show support for him in his post’s comment section. In fact, Green took his support even further, sharing a TikTok of himself singing a beloved Kershaw song.

Riley Green Shows Support for Sammy Kershaw After CMA Awards Snub

Getty Riley Green attends Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th PrimeTime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse on September 13, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Riley Green and many more country stars are showing their support for country music legend Sammy Kershaw in a major way. After his CMA Awards snub, Green took to TikTok, sharing a video of himself in Hawaii, singing the beloved Kershaw hit, “Yard Sale.”

In the clip, Green sits outside his hotel balcony as he strums his guitar and sings the opening lines of the song: “Cardboard sign says “yard sale”/Real estate sign says “sold”/Family picnic table /Holds all that it can hold/On the grass and on the sidewalk’Well, there must be half the town/Ain’t it funny how a broken home/Can bring the prices down?”

He captioned his post, “Felt like pickin a little @sammykershaw this evening.”

The post garnered over 17,000 likes. Fans in the comment section loved Green’s cover and appreciated his major support for Kershaw. “Sing it for him at the CMAs,” a fan wrote. “Supporting your fellow musicians! Love it!” Another comment read. “Everyone should be performing his songs right now!” A fan wrote.

More Stars Show Support for Kershaw

Getty Recording Artist Sammy Kershaw attends Sammy Kershaw’s “Do You Know Me? A Tribute To George Jones” Album Release Party at CMA Office on July 22, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Thursday, November 5, Kershaw took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about no longer attending this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards after he learned he was not allowed to walk the red carpet.

“I just found out some disappointing news, and it really hurts me,” he began. “I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.”

Kershaw stated that he had rearranged his schedule so that he and his wife could attend this year’s award show. “Never in a million years would I think that a successful country music entertainer (and I’m not the only one) would not be able to walk the red carpet. It’s extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing,” he added.

In the comment section, several country musicians were shocked to hear about this news. Green wrote, “If you haven’t earned the right to be there, then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.”

“This is wild! I’ll give you my spot!! You paved the way for all of us on that carpet,” Drew Baldridge shared. “Many of us wouldn’t be here without artists like you…” Carly Pearce wrote. “I’m team Sammy,” Jake Owens said.

As of this writing, the CMA Awards have not released a statement about Kershaw’s snub claims.