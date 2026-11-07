Riley Green Explains His Ideal Date Night With a Girlfriend

Country star and “Voice” coach Riley Green doesn’t have a girlfriend, but he’s described his ideal date night.

Green has given several interviews recently in which he opened up about his romantic history and what he would look for in a girlfriend. What would his ideal date be? “I’m a big movie guy. If I could find a drive-in, wouldn’t that be cool? I’m sure they still have them. Maybe a steak somewhere and a drive-in to watch an old movie,” he told People.

Does Riley Green Have a Girlfriend?

No. that he’s currently single. According to Taste of Country, he’s been linked to multiple women since 2019. He’s appeared on the red carpet with two women but never confirmed a relationship, that site noted. Thus, it cam be difficult to sort out the rumors from the reality in his dating life.

Who has he dated? According to Taste of Country:

Sophia Sansone, an artist manager in Nashville, was photographed with him at the CMA Awards.

Ella Langley was rumored to have dated Green due to their duets together, but both said they were just friends.

Megan Moroney may have dated Green, although this wasn’t ever confirmed either. Some people think she wrote a song about him called, “Who Hurt You?” although she didn’t verify who it was about.

Green once brought social media influencer Bryana Ferringer to the CMA Awards. But he claimed they were just friends.

Getty Riley Green.

Why would someone as popular as Green still be single? He’s explained the reason, and it’s an understandable one. His busy schedule doesn’t leave much time for a personal life right now. He’s a first-time coach on season 30 of “The Voice.”

Green told People that dating is hard right now because of his busy schedule. He indicated that he does want kids and a wife some day.

“Yeah, I mean, if I like my son near as much as I like my nephew Joe, I think we’ll get along great. But I haven’t seen Carl, my dog, in a month. I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s… I can barely make this lifestyle work!” he told the magazine.

“I think that’s probably a battle for anybody that’s in a demanding position … just a career where you’re on the road 200-plus days a year. I was busy before I started filming The Voice. Now I’m in L.A. every day,” he added.

“So my lifestyle has just got to change a little bit. I think that what gets me by now, without having those things that I’m hoping for, is I get to FaceTime my nephew and see what he’s doing and watch him play sports and catch up with my family. We’re all still really close. They make it bearable in a pretty hectic lifestyle right now.”