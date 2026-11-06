Dolly Parton’s Nephew Wins Big Legal Victory as Late Star’s Manager Drops Lawsuit

Shortly after the tragic passing of country music superstar Dolly Parton, an ugly legal battle broke out between her nephew, Bryan Seaver, and Parton’s manager, Danny Nozel.

First came news that Seaver had been fired from his longtime role of protecting the various properties owned by the country music legend, with TMZ reporting Seaver — who Parton had chosen to deliver the tragic news of her passing via a social media video — had been relieved of his duties when Nozell sent him a letter indicating that “he and his security companies were immediately dismissed from every Dolly property.”

That was followed by a lawsuit in which Nozell claimed Seaver had made various threats, with both sides firing legal volleys at each other.

Now, however, it appears that courtroom battle is apparently over.

Lawsuit Dismissed

Rolling Stone is reporting that Nozell has dropped his suit against Seaver.

“In a notice of voluntary dismissal filed Thursday, Danny Nozell and his lawyers said they were abandoning the claims without prejudice, meaning they could bring them again,” the magazine stated, noting that Nozell’s filing arrived shortly before the the music manager’s deadline to respond to Seaver’s “forceful denials” of the allegations set out in the lawsuit.

According to Rolling Stone, neither Nozell’s nor Seaver’s lawyers responded to requests for comment on whether the dismissal was an indication that a settlement had been reached.

Seaver’s attorney, Dominic J. Leonardo, subsequently issued a statement to TMZ.

“Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind,” Leonardo’s statement read. “He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched.”

Dolly Would Be ‘Furious’

Getty Dolly Parton

At the time of Seaver’s firing by Nozell — which sparked all the legal drama — InTouch Weekly quoted an anonymous source claiming that Parton would not be onboard with all the changes Nozell began to make so soon after her passing.

Per InTouch, “Dolly would be spitting mad over this,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter in a Tuesday, September 22, report for his “Naughty But Nice” Substack.

“Family was everything to her,” the source continued. “The idea that someone who worked for Dolly could now be making decisions that push her own family aside would have made her furious.”

According to the source, Parton had always taken the reins when it came to steering her own career.

Getty Danny Nozell pictured with Dolly Parton during rehearsal at NorthStar Studios on April 27, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

“Dolly was the boss when she was alive, and everybody knew it,” the source stated.

“Her manager worked for her — not the other way around,” the source added. “Now Dolly is gone, and the family is watching decisions being made that they believe she never would have tolerated.”

As the source pointed out, family was of primary importance to Parton, and “this isn’t just about changing security companies,” but is about “Dolly’s family.”

Added the source: “She believed you protected your own. She would be asking one question right now: Who gave anybody permission to treat my family like this?”