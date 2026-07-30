Luke Bryan Shares Why He Almost Turned Down ‘American Idol’ Role

Luke Bryan first joined “American Idol” as a judge for season 16 in 2018, marking the show’s first season to air on ABC after its 15-season run on Fox. Bryan has since served on the judging panel for nine seasons, sitting alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, with fans hoping he will return for the show’s 25th season in 2027.

However, the country superstar recently shared that he was initially “reluctant” to join the show, explaining what made him so hesitant and why he ultimately signed on.

Luke Bryan Shares Why He Was ‘Reluctant’ to Join ‘American Idol’

Getty American Idol Judge, Luke Bryan visits SiriusXM’s front row event at SiriusXM Studios on March 24, 2026 in New York City.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado (via Country Now), Luke Bryan opened up about why he almost turned the opportunity to judge “American Idol.” The “Crash My Party” singer said he was so busy touring and reaching major music milestones that he worried the role would become a “distraction.”

“At the time, I was doing stadium shows…I was as busy as a human being could be. So, I was a little reluctant to add another layer of commitment and concentration,” he began. “When you’re selling out football stadiums and your albums are doing everything you’ve dreamed of, throwing a distraction in the mix was something that was a little bit challenging.”

Bryan ultimately accepted the offer, and it proved to be the right move for the singer as it not only introduced him to amazing talent across the U.S., but he found himself gaining a new fandom.

“And nine years later, still at the desk and I look back, and it’s been an amazing experience for me. The lessons and things that I’ve learned are just countless,” he said.

Bryan shared a similar story while speaking on Bobby Bones’ podcast in 2025: “So they reached out to my manager, and I must say, I was 70% against it to start,” Bryan said. “Because, I mean, at that moment, I was at the height of (playing) stadiums and I didn’t want to get (distracted) … Life was so good just being (a country star).”

Bryan’s first season as a judge was in 2018 for season 16. At the time, he was joined by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Carrie Underwood later replaced Perry for season 23, which premiered in 2025.

Is Bryan Returning as a Judge on ‘American Idol?’

Disney Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood perform on “American Idol” Season 24, Episode 16: “Grand Finale” in 2026

On Wednesday, July 29, the ABC network announced in a press release that “American Idol” was officially returning for its 25th season. While a specific air date had not been announced, fans can expect the newest season in 2027. The previous season premiered in late January, while season 23 premiered in March 2025 and season 22 aired in February 2024, so hopefully fans will get an early premiere date.

Also unclear is whether the season 24 judges, Bryan, Richie and Underwood, would be returning. If both Bryan and Richie return, the milestone season would also be their 10th on the judging panel.

The press release also did not confirm whether Ryan Seacrest will be returning as host. However, Seacrest has hosted the show since its debut and has long expressed how much he loves the job. “Who am I if not the ‘American Idol’ guy? I’ve always loved the show. And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.