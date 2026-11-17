“The Voice” Season 30’s Y2K Night isn’t over yet. Last week, Artists from two Teams (Adam Levine and Queen Latifah), took the stage. And now it’s the remaining Teams’ (Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green) turn to bring the late ’90s and early 2000s hits to the Live Shows.

Yep, the remaining singers are fighting for a spot in the Top 10, which means a few more tough decisions are ahead, especially for the audience voting at home. Honestly, there are some big performances to look forward to, but let’s be real, nobody wants to see their favorite Artist leave the competition. It seems like tonight’s performances could make all the difference as the show moves one step closer to crowning its next winner.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Here’s How to Vote on ‘The Voice’ Season 30

The power is in viewers’ hands, once again. As the remaining Artists take the stage, fans can support their favorites by casting votes during the voting window. Every vote matters as the competition narrows from the remaining Artists to the Top 10.

Fans can support their favorite Artists during tonight’s Live Shows by voting using either a pinned TikTok post or via SMS at 22854. Voting is open across all U.S. time zones, beginning at the show’s start (i.e. 9:00pm ET) and closing five minutes after the episode’s final performance.

More details on how to vote can be found here.

Koumba Diallo (Team Kelly)

Song: “Fallen” by Alicia Keys.