Miley Cyrus has received a Grammy nomination alongside her late godmother, Dolly Parton, and the recognition has brought back memories of their close relationship.

The “Flowers” singer, 33, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Monday, November 16, after learning that their recording of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” had been nominated for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Parton, who died at 80 on August 25, received three posthumous nominations, including one shared with Cyrus and three other prominent entertainers.

Miley Cyrus Remembers Dolly Parton After Their Grammy Nomination

Cyrus marked the announcement by sharing a black-and-white photograph of herself holding a vinyl copy of Parton’s 1977 album, “New Harvest… First Gathering.”

The record was a Christmas gift from the country music legend several years earlier.

In her Instagram post, Cyrus remembered Parton’s generosity and praised her lifelong dedication to songwriting. The Grammy winner also said she misses her godmother, especially during important career moments.

“I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment,” Cyrus wrote.

“Love you, Aunt Dolly.”

The touching message reflected the bond the two shared throughout Cyrus’ life, both personally and professionally.

Cyrus had previously spoken about her close relationship with Parton in an emotional tribute shared Wednesday, August 26, a day after the country music legend’s death.

“Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” she wrote on Instagram.

The “Flowers” singer also revealed that one of their final conversations had been about “music and metamorphosis,” offering a personal glimpse into the bond they shared away from the public eye.

What Song Earned Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton a Grammy Nomination?

Play

Cyrus and Parton received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for their rendition of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

The recording also features Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire.

Parton originally released the song in 1977 as the lead single from “New Harvest… First Gathering.”

The updated version, released in January 2026, brought the five entertainers together for a charitable cause.

Proceeds from the recording supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt University’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, an organization close to Parton’s heart.

Cyrus described the nomination as a meaningful tribute to her godmother’s generosity and musical legacy.

Cyrus’ nomination for “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” marks her 11th career Grammy nomination, according to the Recording Academy.

Dolly Parton Receives Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

Parton’s recognition extended beyond her collaboration with Cyrus.

The country music legend also received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for “Butterfly,” recorded with Zac Brown Band.

Her third nomination came in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,” her 2025 memoir.

Throughout her career, Parton won 10 competitive Grammy Awards and received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

She was also celebrated at the 2019 Grammys, performing alongside Cyrus and several country music stars during a tribute to her career.

When Are the 2027 Grammy Awards?

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.