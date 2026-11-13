‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Turns Heads in Daring New Look After Reported 60-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson is getting plenty of attention for her latest appearance on “The Voice,” with fans praising the singer’s bold fashion choice during the show’s season 30 live performances.

The 44-year-old singer stepped onto the red carpet at the NBC competition’s Los Angeles studio on November 9, wearing a chartreuse dress featuring a high neckline and scoop back.

Clarkson completed the outfit with sheer tights and pointed-toe black heels. She styled her blonde bob in a blowout and wore coordinating eyeshadow, nude lipstick and dark nail polish.

The appearance came just weeks after Clarkson attracted attention for another outfit that highlighted her reported 60-pound weight loss.

As photos from the November 9 event circulated online, fans quickly took to social media to compliment the former “American Idol” winner.

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Look Draws Enthusiastic Fan Reactions

Clarkson joined fellow season 30 coaches Adam Levine, Riley Green and Queen Latifah for the beginning of the live shows.

Good Housekeeping highlighted the singer’s red-carpet appearance, including the reactions from fans who praised her outfit and hairstyle.

“Yes @kellyclarkson show off Queen! You look Amazing 🔥🔥🔥,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan wrote, “I’m convinced you and your team are trying to kill us with these outfits. 😮💨👏💓”

A third person praised Clarkson’s shorter hairstyle and the overall look.

“Love your look from head to toe, Kelly!!! Stunning and cute at the same time 🔥💛 😍 shorter hair works perfectly on you 😍,” the fan wrote.

The chartreuse dress marked another fashion moment for Clarkson during her return to the NBC singing competition.

‘The Voice’ Star Previously Wore a Black Jumpsuit That Had Fans Talking

Clarkson also received attention for her October 26 appearance during the final night of the Battle Rounds.

According to SheFinds, the singer wore a black jumpsuit with sparkling flared pants, a low scoop neckline and dramatic sheer sleeves that created a cape-like effect.

The outlet reported that celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger put the outfit together.

Clarkson accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a bracelet. She wore her hair in long, center-parted waves, along with shimmery eye makeup and glossy lips.

The appearance followed reports that Clarkson had lost approximately 60 pounds.

Fans shared their reactions after the singer posted a photo of the outfit on Instagram.

“Have I mentioned how much I hate having to make these decisions?! Final Battles tonight! #TheVoice,” Clarkson wrote in the caption, referring to the difficult choices coaches face during the competition.

“Omg Kelly you look phenomenal!” one fan responded.

“That outfit looks amazing on her!” another commented.

A third wrote, “You are looking and sounding terrific.”

Other followers referenced the outfit while responding to Clarkson’s caption about the Battle Rounds.

“At least you get to make the decision in that amazing outfit!” one person wrote.

“Right decision on the fit!” another joked.

One fan singled out the outfit’s most distinctive feature, commenting, “The Cape!”

Clarkson is also scheduled to participate in NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special on December 2, 2026.