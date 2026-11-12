Ariana Grande Makes Relationship With Ricky Alvarez Official in Major First at Movie Premiere

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez have taken their rekindled romance to a new level, making their first red carpet appearance together as a couple.

The former “Voice” coach and her boyfriend posed for photos Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the world premiere of “Focker-in-Law” in New York City.

Grande stunned in a silver dress while Alvarez kept it casual. He wore a simple suit jacket with a white button up and finished off the look with jeans.

The Couple Looked to be In Good Spirits While on the Carpet

The event, held at the Beacon Theatre, marked the first time the pair had officially walked a red carpet together despite their many years of history.

Their appearance quickly caught fans’ attention, with social media users sharing their excitement over seeing the couple side by side.

“Oh he’s officially locked in on loveee,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Such a cozy vibe! Loving his casual look, and she truly shines like the star she is.”

Some reprint simple by writing, our favorites, and, “So cute.”

“Mom and dad,” someone else added.

Grande Has Been Sharing Moments Into Her Relationship on Social Media

The public appearance comes just days after Grande gave fans another glimpse into their relationship through a playful video for her beauty brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

In the Instagram Reel, shared Nov. 7, the couple participated in a challenge called “What’s on my lips?” Alvarez, 35, wore a beanie over his eyes as Grande applied different lip products and kissed him. He then had to identify which product she was wearing.

“Or what’s on my girlfriend’s lips, really,” Alvarez joked at the beginning of the video.

Grande applied Glossy Balm before leaning in to kiss him. Alvarez quickly asked for another try.

“Oh, I need more,” he said.

After another kiss, he ruled out one product before settling on his answer.

“It has to be Glossy Balm,” he continued. “I also just ate spicy ramen, so I feel like the pores would be open. I feel like it might hit me quicker, so I think I’m gonna go with Glossy Balm.”

The sweet exchange offered another look at the couple’s playful chemistry. Their relationship first began years ago, when Alvarez worked as one of Grande’s backup dancers. They dated from 2015 to 2016 before eventually reconnecting.

Their latest appearance also comes as Grande prepares to take a step back from some public-facing commitments. In August, she shared plans to take a break after her Eternal Sunshine tour wrapped in September. Her representative described the singer as looking forward to a much-needed rest following “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Grande has since continued with select commitments, including promoting Focker-in-Law, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters Nov. 25.

For now, her first red carpet appearance with Alvarez has given fans a new milestone to celebrate as the couple continues to share glimpses of their relationship.