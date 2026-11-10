Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Daughter River’s Struggles Behind Closed Doors

Kelly Clarkson is giving her daughter room to grow while making sure she knows Mom is always there with advice.

The singer recently opened up about raising 12-year-old River Rose, who is navigating the challenges of junior high school. During an interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi on the red carpet for “The Voice” season 30 live shows on Nov. 9, Clarkson explained why she believes children should have the freedom to make their own mistakes.

“I’m a pretty progressive parent, so I’m like, ‘No, no. You’re gonna make your own mistakes, and that’s OK,’” Clarkson said. “I’m not like an ‘I told you so,’ but I do implement advice.”

Clarkson Opens Up About How She Parents

The 44-year-old acknowledged that the transition into junior high can be particularly difficult. Between changing friendships, disagreements and other growing pains, she knows her daughter is entering an age when things can sometimes feel complicated.

“They’re growing up,” she continued. “One’s in junior high, and junior high sucks. It’s a hard age with friends, and arguing and stuff like that. I do offer advice, and I’ve had my daughter come back and be like, ‘So you were right.’”

Clarkson said her children have occasionally looked back on situations and realized they should have listened to her guidance.

As she explained, “I’ve had them be like, ‘OK, so I didn’t do that, and I should have.’”

Rather than expecting River to follow every suggestion, Clarkson appears comfortable allowing her daughter to learn through experience. Her approach gives the tween independence while still making room for conversations about the choices she makes.

River is not Clarkson’s only child. The singer also shares 10-year-old son Remington Alexander, affectionately known as Remy, with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The former couple welcomed their children during their marriage. Blackstock died in August 2025 at age 48 following a battle with melanoma.

Clarkson Loves Being a Mom

Despite the challenges that come with parenting, Clarkson made it clear that her children remain one of the biggest sources of happiness in her life.

Speaking with Us Weekly during the first week of “The Voice” season 30 live shows, she shared a heartfelt message about her family as Thanksgiving approaches.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, I am so thankful for my itty-bitties,” she told the outlet on Nov. 9.

Clarkson also offered a sweet glimpse into her relationship with River and Remy, making it clear that she thinks highly of the people they are becoming.

“I love my children so much,” she said. “They are so much cooler than me, and I guess I’m doing a good job then.”

The singer also expressed appreciation for her fellow coaches and the artists competing on her team this season. While the spotlight may be on the contestants as the competition moves into its live rounds, Clarkson is enjoying the opportunity to support their growth, too.

Between helping aspiring singers navigate a major television competition and guiding her own children through adolescence, Clarkson has plenty of opportunities to offer advice. Still, her comments show that she understands when to step back and let others figure things out for themselves.

For River, that means having a mother who is willing to share what she has learned while accepting that some lessons only come with experience.