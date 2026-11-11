Adam Levine, 47, Reveals What He’s Most Thankful for This Holiday Season

Adam Levine has plenty to celebrate this year, but with Thanksgiving approaching, the Maroon 5 frontman says nothing means more to him than his family.

The singer, who recently returned to “The Voice” for its milestone 30th season, opened up about his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their three children during a red-carpet interview, sharing a sweet message about the life they’ve built together.

Adam Levine Shares Sweet Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at “The Voice” red carpet on Monday, November 9, Adam, 47, was asked what he feels most grateful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

His answer was immediate. “I’m always most thankful for my family and my beautiful wife and the incredible life that I get to live,” he told the outlet. “And there’s not a day goes by where I’m not thankful for that.”

The “Sugar” singer also made it clear that his family remains his greatest priority, telling Us Weekly that they are the only thing that matters to him.

His comments come as he balances his music career, television commitments and life as a father of three.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Been Married for 12 Years

Adam and Behati, 38, tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for approximately two years.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in September 2016, followed by their second daughter, Gio Grace, in February 2018.

Their family grew again in January 2023 when the Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to their third child, a son whose name they have kept private. Although the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media, they generally keep their children away from the public spotlight.

Adam Levine Returns to ‘The Voice’ After Winning Season 29

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the Clarins “A Night Of Extra” Beauty Evening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Alongside his family responsibilities, the Grammy-winning musician is enjoying another chapter of his coaching career.

Adam returned for Season 30 of “The Voice” after winning the previous season with contestant Alexia Jayy, per Deadline.

Her victory marked his fourth win as a coach, following earlier successes in Seasons 1, 5 and 9.

The singer was an original coach when the NBC competition premiered in 2011. He remained on the show through Season 16 before stepping away in 2019.

Since returning, Adam has spoken enthusiastically about working with aspiring singers again.

“I’m having so much fun doing it,” he told People in April.

For Season 30, he shares the coaching panel with returning star Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

Adam Levine Reveals His Pre-Show Ritual on ‘The Voice’

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Despite his years of experience on live television, Adam still follows a simple routine before stepping in front of the cameras. “I like an apple. I do an apple every time,” he told Us Weekly.

The singer also shared a lighthearted exchange with fellow coach Riley ahead of the show’s first live broadcast, joking about the pressure of speaking on live television.

Season 30 moved into its live rounds on Monday, November 9, with contestants competing for a chance to advance.