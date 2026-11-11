Carson Daly’s Appearance on ‘The Voice’ Draws Concern From Fans Amid His Demanding Work Schedule

“The Voice” host Carson Daly sparked concern among viewers after some fans noticed something unusual about his appearance during the NBC singing competition’s first live show of season 30.

Daly, 53, appeared on the Monday, November 9, broadcast, which marked the show’s move to its new 9 p.m. time slot. Following the episode, viewers took to social media to question whether something was wrong with the longtime host.

One Reddit user started a discussion about Daly’s appearance after noticing what they described as drooping on one side of his face.

“On The Voice tonight, Carson’s left eye and corner of lip are drooping!!!!” the viewer wrote.

“I know he’s doing double duty workwise. Worried!”

Other fans shared similar observations on Instagram.

“Your left eye was very droopy on the show tonight, hope you’re ok,” one person commented.

Daly has not publicly addressed the comments about his appearance or reported any new health concerns following the broadcast.

‘The Voice’ Fans React to Carson Daly’s Appearance During Live Show

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The discussion continued on Reddit, where viewers debated whether Daly’s demanding television schedule could be affecting him.

One commenter suggested that the host was “working too much” after taking on additional responsibilities at NBC.

However, another viewer criticized the speculation surrounding Daly’s health.

“Why is it that every season we get a random post speculating about Carson’s health,” the person wrote.

There has been no confirmation that Daly was experiencing a medical problem during Monday’s episode.

The television personality has hosted “The Voice” since its debut in 2011 and continues to appear on NBC’s “Today.”

Daly Recently Accepted New NBC Role That Expands His Work Schedule

The comments about Daly’s appearance came shortly after NBC announced an expanded role for him on “Today.”

Daly will serve as the main anchor of the show’s Saturday broadcast alongside Laura Jarrett while maintaining his responsibilities on the weekday program.

The promotion means Daly will work six days a week, according to his colleague Savannah Guthrie.

He also continues to host “The Voice,” which films in the Los Angeles area, while “Today” broadcasts from New York City.

Guthrie praised Daly following the announcement.

“He is like a brother to me,” she said, adding that “he’s like salt and pepper on a meal.”

“He makes everything taste better; he makes every segment he’s in pop.”

Daly also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity.

“I should just say I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special,” he said.

“This one, at my age and at this stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job to be the best broadcaster I can; it’s not something I take lightly.”

Carson Daly Previously Opened Up About His Health Struggles

Although Daly has not addressed the recent viewer concerns, he has spoken publicly about his past experiences with anxiety.

The NBC host previously revealed that he was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder after years of experiencing intense worry and panic.

“I suffered for so long without knowing what it was,” Daly told “Today.”

“I was scared a lot. I always felt panicky. You know that feeling of losing your phone or your wallet? That’s how I felt all the time.”

“I couldn’t relax. I couldn’t enjoy life.”

Daly has also discussed experiencing panic attacks while working on “The Voice.”

During a 2023 World Mental Health Day event, he recalled what one of those episodes felt like.

“Oh God, I felt like I was going to die,” Daly said, according to “Today.”

“It felt like really intense fight or flight, like you have to run off the stage.”

New episodes of “The Voice” air Monday nights on NBC.