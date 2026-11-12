Adam Levine Shares Hilarious Truth About Raising Three Kids

Adam Levine may be used to having contestants listen to his advice on “The Voice,” but getting his own children to take him seriously is another story.

The Maroon 5 frontman recently opened up about fatherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News at the NBC singing competition’s live show on Monday, Nov. 9. Levine joked that his three children do not always give his opinions the same weight as the singers he mentors.

However, he made it clear that he still has their respect.

“They’re pretty good,” Levine said of his children, adding with a laugh, “They still respect me.”

The singer, 47, shares three children with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace and a 3-year-old son whose name has not been publicly revealed. Two of the children joined him at the live taping, making the evening a family affair.

“They’re super excited,” he continued. “Two of my kids are here, so they’re really pumped.”

Although Levine has spent years performing for audiences around the world, he said his family remains his biggest source of gratitude. Speaking with Us Weekly on the red carpet ahead of the first live show of season 30, he reflected on the life he has built with Prinsloo and their children.

“I’m always most thankful for my family and my beautiful wife and the incredible life that I get to live,” he said. “And there’s not a day that goes by where I’m not thankful for that.”

He also made clear where his priorities lie, adding, “[The] only thing that matters.”

Levine Talks New Season

Levine’s family life is not the only part of his world keeping him busy. He is also enjoying his return to “The Voice,” where he is coaching alongside Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

“I love this panel of coaches,” he told E! News. “I love my team this year. It’s been super fun. It’s really been a blast.”

The experience has also helped Levine recognize how much he enjoys mentoring other artists. Before joining the show, he had not spent much time in a position where he was expected to guide other performers.

“Doing this show kind of taught me that I actually have something to offer advice-wise,” he explained. “Until I did the show, there were many years ago when it started, I had never really been in that position to give advice and to help coach.”

He went on to describe helping others develop their careers as one of the most meaningful parts of his own professional journey.

“[The] biggest thing” for his career, he said, has been the opportunity to “help people with what they’re doing.” He added, “It was cool to feel like I had something to offer in that way.”

While Levine is happy to share his experience with aspiring singers, that does not necessarily mean his children are eager to follow his musical footsteps. For now, the Grammy winner appears content to let them find their own interests while enjoying the family life he and Prinsloo have created.

And whether or not his kids take his advice every time, Levine knows he has their support.