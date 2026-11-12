Riley Green Reveals What’s at the Top of His Christmas Wish List

Riley Green has been keeping busy following the release of his album, “That’s Just Me,” and his addition to “The Voice” as its newest coach.

Speaking with TODAY, the 38-year-old country crooner offered a glimpse into his hectic schedule, describing his current life as “think as you drunk.”

“It’s how I feel most of the time,” he told the outlet on Wednesday, November 4. “Not from drinking, just from being exhausted.”

Green continued, “It’s been a wild ride the last few years. I’ve grown so much and I’m super blessed to be able to do what I’m doing.”

Riley Green Shares What He Wants for Christmas

Green also shared that his year has taken several unexpected turns, with opportunities he never anticipated coming his way alongside his busy touring schedule.

“But a lot of things have popped up that I didn’t think I was going to be doing on top of touring, like ‘The Voice’ and flying to LA every week filming,” he explained. “That’s a really new gig and a new experience for me, but something that’s been really fun to do.”

As the holiday season kicks off, Green hopes to cross something off his Christmas wishlist.

“Some time off,” he told the outlet. “If I get to go home and spend some time with the family and have some nice, cool weather days to get out in the woods, I think I’ll be really happy.”

Riley Green Reveals His Favorite Christmas Gift

Green looked back fondly on receiving a drum set as a child, describing it as his “favorite Christmas gift.” The “Worst Way” singer also said he cherished spending time with his family during the holidays.

“Both sets of grandparents would come over Christmas morning, and we’d kind of stretch it out for a week going to visit everybody,” he added. “Family being around everybody is something that I’ve always really enjoyed, and now I probably appreciate it more than ever.”

When it comes to holiday traditions, Green hopes to carry on the customs he grew up practicing with his family.

“Going to grandmother’s house and opening presents. And the cooking,” he continued. “We would do breakfast at my grandmother’s house. She made really good biscuits and gravy.”

Green added, “I think that I would love for my family to be able to experience some of the home-cooked meals that I got growing up and going to those family gatherings.”