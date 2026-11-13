Snoop Dogg Brings Holiday Cheer to NBC With ‘Christmas With Snoop’

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with his upcoming NBC special.

The 55-year-old rapper and “The Voice” coach is set to star in “Christmas With Snoop.” The one-hour holiday special debuts December 2 at 10 p.m. and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning December 3.

Snoop Dogg Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With ‘Christmas With Snoop’

Getty Snoop Dogg speaks onstage at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The holiday special will follow Snoop Dogg as he hosts a festive gathering in a luxurious hotel suite, celebrating the season with friends and loved ones, according to NBC.

“Christmas With Snoop” will also feature a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests and musical performers, including Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Anelise Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Gwen Stefani. Snoop Dogg’s longtime friend Martha Stewart is also expected to make an appearance.

Snoop Dogg Has Always Loved Christmas

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Snoop Dogg has long embraced the Christmas season. During a 2016 episode of “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” the rapper reminisced about a special childhood Christmas memory.

“In the hood, the tradition is at 11:59 [on December 24 into December 25], the kids sit up under the tree and wait on that last tick,” he said. “Mama! It’s midnight! Can I open them gifts up?”

Snoop continued, “She’d say, ‘12:01 you can open them up!’ When it’s midnight, it’s Christmas!”

NBC’s Holiday & Special Programming Schedule

NBC is getting into the holiday spirit with a festive lineup of specials and seasonal programming set to air throughout the holiday season. Check them out below.

November 2026

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 8:00 PM ET/PT — Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC & Peacock)

Thursday, November 26, 2026 8:30 AM (All Time Zones) — The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC, Peacock, & Telemundo)



2:00 PM ET/PT — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Encore Presentation) (NBC)

December 2026

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 10:00 PM ET — Christmas with Snoop (NBC & next-day on Peacock), following the Rockefeller Center tree special

Thursday, December 10, 2026 8:00 PM ET — NBC100: The Live Celebration (NBC & Peacock), a three-hour live event toasting NBC’s 100-year anniversary

Thursday, December 24, 2026 8:00 PM ET — It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

11:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM PT — Christmas Eve at St. Peter’s Basilica (NBC)Friday, December 25, 2026 8:00 PM ET — How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) (NBC) 8:30 PM ET — How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (NBC)



January 2027