Reba McEntire Celebrates Fiancé Rex Linn’s 70th Birthday With Sweet Photos

Reba McEntire celebrated her fiancé Rex Linn‘s milestone birthday with a heartfelt message and two photographs that offered a sweet glimpse into their life together.

The country music legend marked Rex’s 70th birthday on Friday, November 13, sharing a cozy moment over coffee and a picture from one of their fall outings.

Her affectionate message comes nearly two years after the couple got engaged during a romantic Christmas Eve proposal.

Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Rex Linn

Reba, 71, took to Instagram to wish her longtime partner a happy birthday, posting a photograph of the pair smiling at each other while holding matching blue coffee mugs.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! Here’s to many more birthday coffee camps together! @rexlinn13,” she wrote.

Rex, 70, also appeared alongside the Grammy-winning singer in another photograph taken at a colorful pumpkin display at Cheekwood in Nashville.

Reba included another affectionate message for her fiancé.

“You’ll always be my Sugar Tot!”

She also recommended the popular attraction to her followers, calling it a great place for families to visit.

Friends and fellow celebrities quickly joined the birthday celebration.

Reba’s “Happy’s Place” co-star Melissa Peterman commented, “Happy Birthday @rexlinn13”

Actress Justina Machado also shared her congratulations, writing, “Happy Birthday Rex!!! You 2 are the greatest. ❤️❤️”

Another commenter added, “We love a Reba glowing with happiness.”

Rex Linn Proposed to Reba McEntire on Christmas Eve

Getty Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

The birthday celebration follows a major milestone in the couple’s relationship.

According to NBC TV, Rex proposed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, during a walk near a creek on their Tennessee property.

The “CSI: Miami” actor originally hoped to propose during an African safari. When the opportunity never arose, he brought the engagement ring home.

Reba later recalled his romantic question during an interview with USA Today.

“Would you marry me? I want to cross the finish line with you,” Rex asked.

The singer was so overwhelmed that she initially hugged him without answering. She eventually accepted his proposal.

Although the couple became engaged in December 2024, they waited until the Emmy Awards in September 2025 to publicly confirm their plans.

Reba told People they had postponed their announcement following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Love Story Began Years Ago

The couple first met while working on the 1991 television movie “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.” Their friendship eventually turned romantic after they reconnected in 2020.

They also appeared on “Young Sheldon” before becoming co-stars on NBC’s “Happy’s Place,” which is currently airing its third season.

The pair frequently share glimpses of their relationship, including their morning coffee tradition.

They also have affectionate nicknames for one another. Rex calls Reba “Tater Tot,” while she calls him “Sugar Tot.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Share Wedding Plans

Although the couple has been engaged for nearly two years, they have yet to announce a wedding date.

During an August 2026 interview with E! News, Reba explained that their demanding work schedules had made planning difficult.

The actress also revealed that they hope to celebrate at their Tennessee ranch, surrounded by family, friends, and their animals.

“It’s going to be a very unusual wedding on the farm,” she said, according to TV Insider.

For now, the couple appears content enjoying their engagement.