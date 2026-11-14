Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Rare Night Out Turns Into an Unexpected Reunion With Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a rare reunion with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in Los Angeles on November 10.

The former “The Voice” coaches attended a concert at the Troubadour to support Stefani and Rossdale’s eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, who performed his second live show just two days after making his official performance debut in San Diego.

Kingston, 20, is the oldest of Stefani and Rossdale’s three sons. The former couple also shares Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12.

Stefani and Rossdale divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage. Shelton, whom Stefani married in 2021, also attended the performance.

According to Page Six, all three appeared to be in good spirits as they entered the venue.

TMZ shared photos of Stefani and Shelton arriving at the Troubadour together, holding hands as they walked into the venue.

Stefani wore a pink-and-white striped blazer over a white tank top, distressed jeans and white pointed-toe boots. She carried a multicolored bag decorated with stuffed animals and completed her outfit with bright pink lipstick.

Shelton kept his outfit casual, wearing a short-sleeved Dickies work shirt, jeans and a trucker hat.

Rossdale reportedly arrived without a date.

Stefani and Rossdale have occasionally attended events involving their children since their divorce, although public appearances involving both of them and Shelton are uncommon.

Shelton has also supported Kingston’s music career. In 2024, the aspiring musician performed at one of Shelton’s bars.

Stefani and Shelton began dating after meeting as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.” They married in July 2021.

Blake Shelton Previously Addressed Reports About His Marriage to Gwen Stefani

The family outing comes months after Shelton addressed speculation about his marriage during a January appearance on “Country Countdown USA.”

The country singer said he had noticed conflicting reports about his relationship with Stefani.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,'” Shelton said. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store…’Oh, they’re back together again!'”

Shelton said the reports continued to change depending on whether he and Stefani were photographed together.

“And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store…’They’re divorcing,'” he continued.

The singer also questioned the authenticity of some images circulating online.

“I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?'”

Shelton added that he doesn’t “believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”