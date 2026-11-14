Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment on Parenting as She Settles Into Married Life With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is offering a rare glimpse into her thoughts on parenting, four months after tying the knot with Travis Kelce in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

During a recent press conference for “Toy Story 5,” the 36-year-old former “The Voice” mentor discussed the challenges parents face when raising children in an increasingly tech-driven world.

“I have so many friends who’ve gone to see this film because they have a young child and they don’t really know what to do about the whole iPad thing,” Swift told the press, via HELLO!.

She continued, “We don’t have all the information yet on what we should do or shouldn’t do, and it’s really a parent-to-parent decision.”

Taylor Swift Weighs In on Modern Parenting

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift noted that many parents look to “Toy Story” for guidance on navigating technology with their children.

“So I think that a lot of parents go in there and they’re like, ‘I wonder if Toy Story’s figured out how we should handle technology?'” the singer said.

“And I think that the way [the director and writers] approached this and handled it, they’ve done such a beautiful job of emphasizing that – they’re not heavy-handed about it.”

Swift also recognized that technology can create challenges for parents, adding that it isn’t necessarily something families should view as the enemy.

The singer also highlighted how “Toy Story 5” celebrates the importance of childhood and imagination, noting that it “really does emphasize trying to elongate childhoods, trying to make space and room for imagination, and I think that’s just a wonderful thing for them to have chosen as a message in this.”

Are Taylor & Travis Ready to Have Kids?

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Swift’s recent comments about parenting have also sparked curiosity about whether she and Kelce are thinking about starting a family, months after their lavish wedding.

In 2012, Swift said she wanted “a minimum of four” kids, Marie Claire reported, via Taste of Country.

However, in 2014, the singer appeared to change her tune, telling InStyle, via PopSugar, that she’s worried about “strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Kelce made subtle comments about fatherhood multiple times in the past. In April 2024, he joked about baby names in an episode of “New Heights.”

In 2023, he told his mom that he’s “gotta start breeding. I’m gonna find a breeder and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

For now, Swift and Kelce appear to be enjoying their newlywed life. The couple is set to spend their first Christmas together as husband and wife this year, with Kelce reportedly looking forward to creating new holiday traditions with Swift.