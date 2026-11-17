Taylor Swift fans are crying foul after the singer missed out on a major category at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The pop superstar and former “Voice” advisor was expected to earn recognition for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she wrote for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film “Toy Story 5.” However, supporters were surprised when the track failed to secure a nomination for Best Country Song.

The Nominations Were Announced on Monday & Fans Have Some Thoughts

The Grammy nominations were announced Monday, sparking an immediate reaction from Swift’s devoted fan base. Many took to social media to question why the song was overlooked, particularly given the singer’s history with country music.

“ROBBED,” one fan declared.

“Now, she is not enough country and not enough pop. Basically she is the balance music,” another wrote.

Other supporters suggested the snub could signal a shift in Swift’s musical direction.

“It’s happening!! TS13 is gonna be the sickest country album of all time,” one person predicted.

“She literally popularized country how the hell she’s not nominated,” another fan questioned.

A separate supporter expressed disappointment, writing, “this doesn’t make any sense :(”

Despite missing out on the country category, Swift did receive recognition in one of the ceremony’s biggest races. “I Knew It, I Knew You” was announced as a Song of the Year nominee during Swift’s livestream appearance.

The track will compete against several other high-profile releases, including Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor’s “Berghain,” Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Rodrigo’s “the cure” and Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me.”

Other nominees include Dean’s “Man I Need,” Mars’ “Risk It All” and RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Swift Gushed About Her Song for ‘Toy Story 5’

Swift previously shared the personal connection she felt while creating the song. When “I Knew It, I Knew You” arrived June 5, she celebrated the opportunity to contribute music to a franchise she has loved since childhood.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystorykid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”

The message accompanied a childhood video of Swift wearing a cowgirl outfit, a nod to her longtime connection with the Western-inspired character Jessie.

The collaboration also gave Swift an opportunity to revisit her country roots while creating something new for the beloved animated franchise.

Although the Best Country Song snub disappointed many of her supporters, the Song of the Year nomination means Swift will still have a major opportunity to take home Grammy gold when the ceremony arrives in 2027.

For now, her fans are making their feelings about the country category omission very clear.