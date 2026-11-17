Academy Award-nominated actress, rapper, and singer Queen Latifah has revealed what the late, great Dolly Parton taught her when she was a teenager.

“The Voice” coach Latifah, 56, was chatting to People as she was inducted into the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 14.

Getty Queen Latifah at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Latifah shared what her induction means to her. However, the topic of Parton — who passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, after a brief but brave battle with cancer — came up in the conversation, prompting the “Hairspray” star to open up about the impact the late country legend had on her life and career.

Dolly Parton Taught Queen Latifah to Be Confident & Kind

Getty Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.

People asked Queen Latifah about Dolly Parton, prompting her to reply, “Well, she snuck out of here, so we going to have a little chuckle about that one day — but not yet.”

Latifah went on, saying, “Dolly Parton, what an amazing person. She’s been such an influence on me my whole life. She’s been one of those women who just showed you how to do things and how to laugh about it and how to have fun with it, but still let them know who’s boss.”

The star continued, describing, “being a buxom girl that I was as a young teenager,” and saying that Parton “showed me you could wear it well” and taught her to “carry it with confidence.”

She concluded by saying, “I took a lot of those things, but most importantly was the love and the kindness and the amazing music that she shared up until two weeks before. She was sending me love and best wishes on ‘The Voice.’ So I mean, God bless her.”

Latifah & Parton Met & Worked Together Several Times

Getty Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.

Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton collaborated professionally on several occasions. That included starring as rival choir directors in 2012’s Christian musical comedy drama film “Joyful Noise” and, more recently, on Parton’ star-studded 2026 re-release of her 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

As for her career now, Latifah has a number of exciting acting projects on the way.

The multi-talented star will reprise her iconic voice role as Ellie the woolie mammoth in the 2027 animated adventure comedy sequel film “Ice Age: Boiling Point.” She will also appear in the drama movie “Paper Chase,” the biographical drama film “King of the South,” and the comedy sequel “Girls Trip 2.” None of those three yet have confirmed release dates.

In May of this year, she also told People that she was back in the studio recording music and “probably will drop some new music this year.” While that now appears unlikely, it’s good to know there’s more music to come from her at some point in the near future.

We’d like to congratulate Queen Latifah on her induction into the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We wish her well with everything she does going forward and are excited to see and hear all of her new projects.

Queen Latifah’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.