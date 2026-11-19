Lainey Wilson has found love with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. The couple married in May 2026 after five years together, and Hodges has since traded football for a business career.

Hodges played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring from professional football and moving into real estate and entrepreneurship. The couple began dating in 2021, went public with their relationship in 2023, and announced their engagement in February 2025.

Wilson, who has appeared on “The Voice” as both a performer and an advisor, has spoken openly about her relationship with Hodges, including how he inspired her to start writing love songs.

“I was never really able to write love songs, because I don’t know if I had actually felt it, but I’m writing me some love songs now,” Wilson told People in August 2023. “I’m grateful for him.”

Lainey Wilson’s Husband Played Quarterback in the NFL Before Changing Careers

Before meeting Wilson, Hodges made a name for himself playing football at Samford University in Alabama.

He earned the nickname “Duck” during his college football career, and Wilson explained how it happened during a June 2023 appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show.”

“His college football coach was like, ‘You’re one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck,'” Wilson recalled. “And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck.”

After college, Hodges joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent two seasons. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 but was waived later that year.

Hodges continued his football career with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League before announcing his retirement in April 2022.

Wilson previously said that their shared experience of pursuing demanding careers helped bring them together.

“He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he’s done that for himself,” she said on the radio show. “He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to LA Rams and did that.”

After retiring from football, Hodges went into real estate. He worked for Mossy Oak Properties in Louisiana before joining Myers Cobb Realtors in April 2024, although it’s unclear whether he still works in the industry.

Hodges also founded Club Country, a golf and outdoor lifestyle brand that describes itself as “a golf brand for the outdoorsman.”

The company’s website says it focuses on customers who enjoy both golf and outdoor activities.

“It’s for those who move seamlessly between fairway and field, who take aim and let it rip, who find freedom in the great outdoors, whether it’s sunrise in the woods or sundown on the greens,” the website states.

Wilson and Hodges met through mutual friends and began dating in 2021. They kept their relationship private until May 2023, when Hodges accompanied the singer to the ACM Awards.

The couple also shared a memorable exchange during their first date.

In an October 2025 interview with Southern Living, Wilson revealed that she jokingly told Hodges her friends called her “Goose,” playing off his football nickname.

“I was lying, but he fell for it,” she recalled. “I think he was like, ‘Oh, I’m in love.'”

Hodges proposed in February 2025, although Wilson later admitted she had started wondering when he would ask her to marry him.

“I knew that I was going to end up with Duck, but I thought I was going to have to propose, so I was like, ‘Dang it, if he don’t hurry up!'” she joked in an April 2026 interview with People.

The couple married on May 10, 2026, in Dickson, Tennessee, according to Vogue.